How to get Fighter Currency in MultiVersus: Best methods explained

While most games only have premium in-game currency that you can purchase with real-life cash, there are some that offer a dual system, allowing you to earn your way to riches. MultiVersus falls into the latter category with something called Fighter Currency which can be acquired as you play.

However, many players are unsure how to actually get it. Here, we’ll run you through various ways to secure Fighter Currency for yourself, hopefully streamlining your way to lining your in-game pockets.

How to get MultiVersus Fighter Currency

Thankfully, there are multiple ways to get Fighter Currency in MultiVersus which is fantastic for those who enjoy the game and the grind as a whole.

The first, and potentially the best way to secure Fighter Currency is by completing missions. This is because in various missions you’re tasked with hand out Fighter Currency, and when you couple this with gaining levels on the battle pass, there are even some tiers where you can net some Fighter Currency through there also.

So, essentially, if you focus on missions, you’ll be killing two birds with one stone, maximizing the amount of Fighter Currency versus time spent.

If you’d rather just ‘play the game’ you will also be rewarded with Fighter Currency via increasing your player tier level. Naturally, you won’t receive as much as the most focused method above but there is some to be had all the same.

And finally, the last way of getting some extra Fighter Currency is simply by playing as different characters. By this, we’re alluding to the fact that when you hit level five, ten, and fourteen Fighter Mastery as a character, you’ll be given 100, 200, and 300 Currency.

This is great for those who like a bit of variety in the characters they play and probably encourages those to branch out from their main into other, harder-to-play fighters.

All in all, acquiring Fighter Currency is all about playing as much MultiVersus as possible. If you combine as many methods as you can, you’ll almost farm the tokens, allowing you to unlock more of the roster.

Other MultiVersus guides to check out