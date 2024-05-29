How to get MultiVersus Prestige Points

MultiVersus has finally returned and it has brought with it a bunch of new additions that both refine and enhance the experience.

Alongside additions to the roster and new ways to unlock characters, there is also something called the Prestige Shop where you can secure some extra cosmetics. To purchase items within though requires Prestige Points, and many are confused as to how to add them to their stores.

Here, we’ll run you through what we have on Prestige Points so you know exactly how to get them and the best ways in doing so.

How to get Prestige Points in MultiVersus

Currently, the only way to get Prestige Points in MultiVersus is by unlocking in-game cosmetics. Yes, this does seem like an odd system of getting points for acquiring cosmetics to then ultimately spend on more cosmetics but who doesn’t like a game within a game?

Thankfully, there are ways you can secure more Prestige Points than the average Joe booting up the game for the first time.

The rarity of the cosmetic you get has a direct correlation to how many Prestige Points are earned. So, the more rare the cosmetic, the more Prestige Points you’ll receive.

There are five tiers of rarity – Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary, with the latter being the best way to get the maximum amount of Prestige Points.

Additionally, the type of cosmetic has an influence on the number of Prestige Points earned but isn’t as strongly weighted as the rarity.

Once you pick up a bunch of Prestige Points, you can head over to the aforementioned Prestige Store to purchase special skins and more that may not be available in any other portions of the game, similar to that of Twitch Drops.

This store can be found by simply heading to the main menu and opening the aptly named Store tab where you can spend your hard-earned in-game currency.