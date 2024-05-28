Languagesx
How to get Multiversus Agent Smith early (and free)

Agent Smith in MultiVersus

With the MultiVersus roster expanding in the full release of the title, you’ll probably want to get your hands on the latest characters as fast as possible so you can get accustomed to their moveset, strengths, and weaknesses.

Thankfully, there is one new fighter you can acquire before its official release into the game but only if you’re quick enough. The character in question is Agent Smith – one of the newly announced additions alongside Jason Voorhees.

Here, we’ll reveal exactly how to get Agent Smith early in MultiVersus so you can add this The Matrix villain to your arsenal.

How to get Agent Smith in MultiVersus early and for free

The official full MultiVersus launch is here and as previously stated, you can get your hands on Agent Smith before he is set to arrive in the game, and completely free of charge.

The way this is done is via the new Rifts PvE mode which expands on the previously PvP-only nature of the title. Here, you’ll take on Nodes which can contain either a battle against another character or some form of challenge and if completed successfully, will reward you with Gems.

To be more specific, you’ll have to beat a total of 6 Rifts mode bosses and you’ll get the full package including access to Agent Smith along with an exclusive skin variant that can’t be acquired through other means. Along the way, you’ll also net 3000 Fighter Currency which shouldn’t be sniffed at either.

multiversus agent smith challenge

This challenge is available from launch until July 30 so you will only have just over a month to get it completed. It’s best to get grinding straight away just to make sure you don’t miss out.

However, with all this being said, even though you have technically acquired Agent Smith by completing the challenge, the character isn’t actually available for selection until he is ‘officially’ in-game.

So, you will sadly have to wait a little while longer for those trademarked neck cracks.

In the meantime though, you can pick up some extra MultiVersus goodies via Twitch Drops, so make sure you’re tuning into your favorite streamers for those!

