MultiVersus relaunch will include PvE mode so players can hone their skills

MultiVersus, Warner Bros. Games’ platform fighter (think Super Smash Bros.) is relaunching at the end of the month and when it does, players will be able to take its eclectic cast of famous characters into a new single-player PvE mode called Rifts.

Ordinarily, MultiVersus is a fighting game where players pick characters ranging from Batman to LeBron James (as he appeared in 2021’s Space Jam: A New Legacy) and have a slapstick good time beating up one another.

Rifts, however, gives players a chance to “learn mechanics, test characters, and sharpen skills,” as developer Player First Games says, playing by themselves.

From the narration provided by Scooby-Doo lead investigator Velma Dinkley, it sounds as though Rifts will evolve over time with new missions and challenges, so it’s not just a tutorial level or on-boarding stage.

MultiVersus first appeared in July 2022 in an early access state that ran until June 2023. The game then went dark while Player First Games went back to the drawing board to finalize the full release.

When does MultiVersus launch?

The game is coming May 28 to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X; the PC version will be available through both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Earlier this week, in a trailer revealing The Joker (in a role reprised by Mark Hamill) as a playable fighter, fans also spotted hints that The Powerpuff Girls will also get a spot on the game’s deep lineup, which draws from Warner Bros.’ (and its many networks) library of shows, movies, and intellectual properties.