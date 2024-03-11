Subscribe
Home Warner Bros’ MultiVersus finally gets a re-release date

Warner Bros’ MultiVersus finally gets a re-release date

After an open beta last year, Warner Bros.’ MultiVersus has an official release date for the free-to-play game.

Warner Bros.-owned Player First Games has announced that MultiVersus will return in full from May 28, 2024. Spanning multiple franchises (and not the only one of its kind making the news recently), the fighter game has been developed using Unreal Engine 5, headed up by director Tony Huynh.

Player First Games plans to share more specific details ahead of MultiVersus’ May release, but it’s confirmed to be accessible via Steam and the Epic Games Store on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

“The team has heard your feedback, we’ve learned a lot from our open beta,” Huynh said in a video announcement. “From day one, we set out to make a game that not only packs a punch but makes a mark on the game genre we love.”

What’s new in MultiVersus after the open beta?

Those ‘learnings’ mean that the game will undergo a few changes in pursuit of “an improved gameplay experience.” This includes a new Player-versus-Environment complete with its own rewards, new fighters joining the multi-IP library, and new stages based on “reimagined universes and environments.”

Player First Games pulled the game offline after the beta to make those changes. After racking up 20 million players by September 2023, there has been a 10 million player increase since August. It was the most played game on Steam for several weeks, and therefore, pulling the game entirely didn’t go down well with many players.

Now, however, the game is on its way back, and if last year’s promises are to be believed, “all progress and previously earned or purchased content will carry over.”

Featured image: Warner Bros. Games

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Warner Bros’ MultiVersus finally gets a re-release date
Rachael Davies
Department of Homeland Security is scouring gaming communities for ‘extremist content’
Rachael Davies
EU flag on a Euro banknote / EU Commission breached data rules with use of Microsoft software
European Commission breached privacy laws with Microsoft software use
Graeme Hanna
Reddit aiming for $6.4 billion IPO flotation
Reddit striving for $6.4 billion valuation in upcoming IPO
Graeme Hanna
Ready Player One author Ernest Cline heads up Web3 multiverse game
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gaming

Warner Bros' MultiVersus finally gets a re-release date
Rachael Davies51 seconds

After an open beta last year, Warner Bros.' MultiVersus has an official release date for the free-to-play game. Warner Bros.-owned Player First Games has announced that MultiVersus will return in...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.