Warner Bros’ MultiVersus finally gets a re-release date

After an open beta last year, Warner Bros.’ MultiVersus has an official release date for the free-to-play game.

Warner Bros.-owned Player First Games has announced that MultiVersus will return in full from May 28, 2024. Spanning multiple franchises (and not the only one of its kind making the news recently), the fighter game has been developed using Unreal Engine 5, headed up by director Tony Huynh.

Player First Games plans to share more specific details ahead of MultiVersus’ May release, but it’s confirmed to be accessible via Steam and the Epic Games Store on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

“The team has heard your feedback, we’ve learned a lot from our open beta,” Huynh said in a video announcement. “From day one, we set out to make a game that not only packs a punch but makes a mark on the game genre we love.”

What’s new in MultiVersus after the open beta?

Those ‘learnings’ mean that the game will undergo a few changes in pursuit of “an improved gameplay experience.” This includes a new Player-versus-Environment complete with its own rewards, new fighters joining the multi-IP library, and new stages based on “reimagined universes and environments.”

Player First Games pulled the game offline after the beta to make those changes. After racking up 20 million players by September 2023, there has been a 10 million player increase since August. It was the most played game on Steam for several weeks, and therefore, pulling the game entirely didn’t go down well with many players.

Now, however, the game is on its way back, and if last year’s promises are to be believed, “all progress and previously earned or purchased content will carry over.”

Featured image: Warner Bros. Games