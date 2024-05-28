Languagesx
Home MultiVersus Twitch Drops explained: How to get, available rewards, and more

Velma and Jake in MultiVersus

The full MultiVersus release is finally here and alongside tweaks to the game to make it more refined, there have been new additions to the roster to keep things fresh and varied.

Alongside these are MultiVersus Twitch Drops, allowing you to secure some in-game items ahead of getting stuck into battling against your favorite WB-owned characters.

Here, we’ll explain how the Twitch Drops system works for MultiVersus, detailing how to get them, how long the drop period is, and the rewards on offer to see if it is worth your time.

How to get MultiVersus Twitch Drops

As always with reward systems like this, you will have to complete some prerequisites in order to get your hands on them. Here are the steps you need to follow:

  1. First, create or sign into a Warner Bros. Games account.
  2. Now, head over to Twitch and connect your Twitch Account to your Warner Bros. Games account.
  3. After your accounts are successfully connected, watch a Twitch stream with MultiVersus drops enabled.
  4. Tune in for the required time between May 28 and June 5 and claim drops via your Twitch inventory page.

A couple of things to note here are that you do have to be 13 or older to be eligible for the rewards, and you obviously need to have MultiVersus installed on your device to utilize them.

Additionally, there are three rewards on offer that require you to watch for 30 minutes, 60 minutes, and 90 minutes respectively. As for what these rewards are, read on for the info.

What are the MultiVersus Twitch Drops rewards?

If you do choose to link up your Warner Bros. Games account to Twitch and meet the above requirements, what is in store as your reward?

Well, there are three tiers of rewards corresponding to the three sets of watch times as stated earlier. For 30 minutes you’ll get the Presently Shocked Rare Banner featuring Tom & Jerry, for 60 minutes, 100 Gleamium premium currency, and 90 minutes, the Beach Volleyball Garnet Rare Skin.

multiversus twitch drops round 1

It’s great to see that there are not only three separate rewards on offer but also that they are three totally different things. The fact that Gleamium, which is premium in-game currency, is included is a very nice addition and will let you purchase something you’d like rather than being an item thrust upon you.

