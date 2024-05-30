Languagesx
How to parry in MultiVersus: Parrying system explained

How to parry in MultiVersus: Parrying system explained

Batman and Shaggy fighting in MultiVersus

In a game like MultiVersus, knowing every mechanic is absolutely essential since every moment matters. While dodging is your best way to avoid any incoming attacks from your opponents, there is also parrying in place that can be utilized to get right back on the offensive.

Parrying though is an intricate process as you’ll need to get things exactly right unless you’ll be left with egg on your face. Here we’ll take you through how to parry in MultiVersus so you can fine-tune your movement and get those all-important KOs.

How to parry in MultiVersus

To parry in MultiVersus, you must perform a neutral dodge right before your opponent hits you with their attack. This timing varies though, so be on guard for what is coming your way as you may need to wait a tiny bit more time to get it off successfully.

If you get everything right, you’ll see the PARRIED message on screen so you know you can then utilize it to your advantage.

Once this message pops up, you’ll be able to get an attack off yourself right away since your opponent will be stunned momentarily, allowing for essentially a free hit.

Parrying in MultiVersus

What you can do to perfect the timing of the parry is by practicing against a bot, so when push comes to shove, you’re able to get the job done. Do this against different characters just so you know how to use the parry in different situations so you’re prepped for anything, especially in a ranked situation.

That’s all you need to know about parrying in MultiVersus but if you want to add more knowledge, check out some of our other guides below:

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

