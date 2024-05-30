How to parry in MultiVersus: Parrying system explained

In a game like MultiVersus, knowing every mechanic is absolutely essential since every moment matters. While dodging is your best way to avoid any incoming attacks from your opponents, there is also parrying in place that can be utilized to get right back on the offensive.

Parrying though is an intricate process as you’ll need to get things exactly right unless you’ll be left with egg on your face. Here we’ll take you through how to parry in MultiVersus so you can fine-tune your movement and get those all-important KOs.

How to parry in MultiVersus

To parry in MultiVersus, you must perform a neutral dodge right before your opponent hits you with their attack. This timing varies though, so be on guard for what is coming your way as you may need to wait a tiny bit more time to get it off successfully.

If you get everything right, you’ll see the PARRIED message on screen so you know you can then utilize it to your advantage.

Once this message pops up, you’ll be able to get an attack off yourself right away since your opponent will be stunned momentarily, allowing for essentially a free hit.

What you can do to perfect the timing of the parry is by practicing against a bot, so when push comes to shove, you’re able to get the job done. Do this against different characters just so you know how to use the parry in different situations so you’re prepped for anything, especially in a ranked situation.

