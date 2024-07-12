As with most multiplayer games this day in age, The First Descendant features a few different currencies that you’ll need to acquire in order to level up gear, as well as buy new items in the store.

Once currency that most players are after is Caliber as it is the key to unlocking important loot and even new characters.

We’ll reveal how to get Caliber in The First Descendant so you can get to using it to purchase what you’d like.

The First Descendant Caliber: How to get

Caliber in The First Descendant is unfortunately a premium currency meaning that it can only be acquired through putting real money in the game.

This can be done in two ways – purchasing Caliber directly from the in-game store, or purchasing the premium battle pass in which some tiers contain Caliber.

Looking initially at simply buying Caliber, it costs roughly what you’d expect when compared to other games such as Apex Legends or Fortnite.

There are six bundles available, starting with 250 Caliber which costs $4.99 (£3.98) and finishing at 5,750 Caliber that sets you back a whopping $99.99 (£79.99).

As you’d expect, the more you spend the better the ‘discount’ on Caliber earned so technically it is better value to put more money in.

Here are all of the currently available Caliber bundles:

250 Caliber – $4.99 (£3.98)

520 Caliber – $9.99 (£7.99)

1,060 Caliber – $19.99 (£15.98)

2,750 Caliber – $49.99 (£39.98)

3,920 Caliber – $69.99 (£57.98)

5,750 Caliber – $99.99 (£79.99)

Now, if you’d rather not drop a whole load of cash and want some extra goodies to boot, you can purchase the Preseason Premium Battle Pass to secure some Caliber.

This will cost $10 and if you level it up to its fullest you’ll gain 300 Caliber, as well as a lot of other great cosmetics and items that’ll enhance your overall experience.

300 Caliber is enough to unlock some of the characters, or you could use it on other, more endgame loot like Crystallization Catalysts.

