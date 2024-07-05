Languagesx
How to get and use Crystallization Catalysts in The First Descendant

How to get and use Crystallization Catalysts in The First Descendant

crystallization catalysts in the first descendant

As you’re powering your way through The First Descendant, the time will come where you’ll want to fine-tune your build to make it even more potent.

Boosting your weapons is one way of doing this but to specifically enhance Modules, you’ll need something called Crystallization Catalysts.

Below, we’ll run through how to get Crystallization Catalysts in The First Descendant, as well as how to use them, so you can add some extra oomph during your playthrough.

How to get The First Descendant Crystallization Catalysts

There are two ways in which you can get Crystallization Catalysts in The First Descendant – via the store, premium battle pass, or research them in-game.

Looking initially at the store, you can just outright purchase Crystallization Catalysts for 300 Caliber which cuts any of the waiting out and gets them added straight into your inventory.

Caliber is obviously a premium currency though that can cost you some real-life cash, so choosing to grind it out instead might be up your alley instead.

To get Crystallization Catalysts by playing the game, you’ll first need to elevate your Mastery Rank to 7 which will unlock the ability to research them via Anais.

This can be found under the Enhancement Materials section and will set you back quite a lot of your stores.

You will need the following to research Crystallization Catalysts:

  • 8 Murky Energy Residue
  • 22 Macromolecule Biogel
  • 8 Mix Energy Residue
  • 18 Advanced Neural Circuit
  • 1 Crystallization Catalyst Blueprint
  • 187,500 Gold

For the battle pass, just make your way through it and you should see that Crystallization Catalyst icon which tells you which level you’ll need to progress toward.

How to use The First Descendant Crystallization Catalysts

Before we get into this, the prerequisite here is that you have a Descendant Level of 40 – the max level possible.

Once you do and have Crystallization Catalysts, to use them you must head into the Module Additional Settings menu and then selecting Assign Module Socket Type.

how to use crystallization catalysts the first descendant

In here, you’ll be able to do just that – add a Socket Type into one of the free slots.

You’ll want to choose a socket type that matches the module as it reduces the Capacity Cost by a whopping 50%.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

