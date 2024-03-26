Subscribe
How to get a bunch of flowers in Dragon’s Dogma 2

An image of the Arisen in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Giving gifts is important in Dragon’s Dogma 2, just as it is in real life, and who doesn’t love receiving flowers? The thoughtful gift that dies within days has got many a human out of a young, short-term spot over the ages and it seems things are no different in video games now.

A bunch of flowers is a solid go-to gift to help you schmooze your way into friendship or even romance with a host of DD2 NPCs. So, while it is easy to pick up single stems, how do we go about making a bunch of them?

How to make a bunch of flowers

Inventory screen in Dragon's Dogma 2

Well, what constitutes a bunch would you say – in Dragon’s Dogma 2, a bunch of flowers can be crafted merely by combining two flowers of a different type (there’s probably a science world that would be better there, but I refuse to give Google the business.)

Any, er breed of flowers can be used, Moonglow, Noonbloom, it doesn’t matter in the slightest. Flowers can be found on your travels, left around in nooks and crannies, and can be dropped, get two types and combine them to create a bunch.

Bunches of flowers are perishable however and the second you combine them there is a finite time until they die so don’t craft a bunch until you know yo are going to need it.

Bunches can also be bought from vendors, again these are perishable items so you can’t really stock up on them unless yu have a different fair maiden to woo in every street,

What to use flowers for

You need a bunch of flowers to complete the quest ‘The Gift of the Giving’ that you will pick up in Vernworth. Besides that, use them to gain favor with NPCs.

