How to dismantle weapons in The First Descendant

Firing a weapon in The First Descendant

As you’re making your way through The First Descendant, you’ll be acquiring more and more gear that you may not know what to do with.

More specifically, you’ll more than have a few weapons in your inventory, and when you have secured your best loadout, you’ll likely want to get rid of the rest.

Here, we’ll teach you how to dismantle weapons in The First Descendant so you can clean up your stores and get rid of any clutter.

How to dismantle weapons in The First Descendant

To dismantle weapons in The First Descendant, you must enter your inventory, select which weapons you want to dismantle using the J key/R2, and then hold Ctrl/R2. You’ll then be presented with a screen showcasing what you’ll receive and you can press Spacebar/X to confirm your choice.

Dismantling weapons in The First Descendant

Now, this is the best way of dismantling weapons if you want to do so individually but you can speed the process up if you have a whole bunch you’d like to destroy.

To do this, hit Shift/R3 which will select all of your weapons in your inventory as junk. You can then just hold Spacebar/R2 and all of them will be taken to the scrap heap.

If you don’t want to dismantle your whole inventory, just hit J/R2 to deselect and you’ll still be able to get rid of most in one fell swoop.

One thing to note here is that if you do use the select all method, this will never choose an Ultimate weapon, so there’s no need to worry about accidentally removing one of the better guns you’re saving for a rainy day.

You wouldn’t really want to dismantle your Ultimate weapons anyway since you’ll be able to use them to power up other Ultimate weapons as you progress.

Other The First Descendant guides you may like

