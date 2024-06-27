Languagesx
Google Translate uses AI to introduce 110 new languages

Google Translate uses AI to introduce 110 new languages

The Google app on a smartphone
tl;dr

  • Google Translate will add 110 new languages, expanding the variety thanks to a large AI learning model.
  • The expansion supports 614 million speakers, including major languages and smaller Indigenous ones.
  • This rollout is part of Google's 1,000 Languages Initiative, prioritizing commonly used varieties and leveraging PaLM 2.

Google Translate will introduce 110 new languages, thanks to a large AI learning model that helps to expand the variety of languages on offer.

As part of Google’s 1,000 Languages Initiative – a commitment to build AI models that will support the 1,000 most spoken languages around the world – the company has announced plans to roll out 110 new languages on Google Translate in the largest expansion ever. For comparison, 2022 saw just 24 new languages added at once, using another less powerful machine learning model that learns to translate without ever seeing an example.

What new languages have been introduced to Google Translate?

The 110 new languages represent more than 614 million speakers, accounting for roughly 8% of the world’s population. They range from major world languages to ones spoken by small communities of Indigenous people, and even a few with almost no native speakers but are actively being revitalized.

Roughly a quarter of the new languages originate from Africa, representing Googel Translate’s largest expansion of African languages to date, including Fon, Kikongo, Luo, Ga, Swati, Venda, and Wolof. They include:

  • Afar, a tonal language spoken in Djibouti, Eritrea and Ethiopia
  • Cantonese, which has long been one of the most requested languages for Google Translate
  • Manx, the Celtic language of the Isle of Man
  • Punjabi (Shahmukhi), the variety of Punjabi written in Perso-Arabic script (Shahmukhi), and the most spoken language in Pakistan
  • Tamazight (Amazigh), a Berber language spoken across North Africa, with support for both the Latin script and Tifinagh script
  • Tok Pisin, an English-based creole and the lingua franca of Papua New Guinea

Google has made it a priority to focus on the most commonly used varieties of each language. However, the speed at which all the 110 languages could be added is due to PaLM 2. It allowed for the efficient learning of languages that are closely related to each other, including languages close to Hindi, like Awadhi and Marwadi, and those close to French creoles like Seychellois Creole and Mauritian Creole.

This is just part of Google’s efforts to incorporate AI more closely into its services, with the recent introduction of impressive AI chatbots and AI-powered features expected to be standard across Chromebooks.

Featured image: Unsplash

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

