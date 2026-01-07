Home Illegal gambling businesses shut down following raids on commercial and residential properties in Texas

Illegal gambling businesses shut down following raids on commercial and residential properties in Texas

Tongs Happy Buddha. Galveston police raid multiple illegal gambling sites

Multiple business and residential properties in Galveston, Texas were raided under suspicion of facilitating illegal gambling and organized criminal activity.

The multi-location operation took place on Tuesday (January 6), according to a briefing from Galveston Police Department, targeting several businesses and homes that are suspected to be involved in helping run illegal gambling and organized crime.

The tactical raid started early in the morning, with Galveston Police Department detectives and specialized units entering the properties under search and arrest warrants. The raids took place following an investigation over several months into unregulated “game rooms” and suspected associated criminal financial networks that support their operations.

“Illegal gambling operations are often a magnet for secondary crimes, including money laundering and narcotics distribution,” reads the official statement from Galveston Police Department. “Today’s action demonstrates our commitment to maintaining the safety and integrity of our neighborhoods by dismantling these unauthorized operations.”

The results of the illegal gambling raids in Galveston

Although the nature of the ongoing investigation means that the names of the arrested individuals are still being withheld from the general public, Galveston Police Department did confirm that five commercial businesses and four private residences were served search and arrest warrants at the same time.

That included three commercial sites within 61st Street Plaza and 2215 61st, Tongs Happy Buddha, and A&M Grocery. Several individuals were taken into custody, with expected charges said to include engaging in organized criminal activity and possession of gambling devices/equipment. At the time of writing, the arrested individuals are still being processed.

Galveston Police Department officers also seized a significant number of illegal eight-liner gambling machines, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash, and electronic records related to the wider criminal network.

The investigation is noted by Galveston Police Department to still be ongoing, with specific details related to the active investigation kept private for now.

Featured image: Google Maps

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Rachael Davies
Freelance Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

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