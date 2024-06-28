Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Elden Ring studio’s parent company suffers cyberattack

Elden Ring studio’s parent company suffers cyberattack

a shadowy group of faceless hackers in front of a wall of computer screens
TL:DR

  • Kadokawa Group, owner of FromSoftware, confirmed a cyberattack affecting various operations, especially Niconico.
  • The ransomware attack, ongoing since June 8, has disrupted accounting, publication distribution, and e-book services.
  • Kadokawa assured that no customer financial data is at risk and is working to restore services and investigate the breach.

Kadokawa Group, the Japanese media conglomerate that owns FromSoftware, has been subject to a malicious cyberattack, the company confirmed.

The group owns several game studios including FromSoftware, developers of Elden Ring, and Acquire Games, developers of Octopath Traveler. Outside of gaming, they are also involved in publishing and film. They also own the popular streaming service Niconico, which has been directly affected by the cyberattack.

On June 27, Kadokawa released a statement addressing the issue, which included the fact that the ransomware attack has been ongoing since June 8. They expressed “deep apologies for the significant inconvenience and trouble caused to its readers, users, writers, creators, business partners, shareholders, investors and other stakeholders by the system failure.”

They stated that their top priority is to restore their accounting functions due to how fundamental they are to business operations, and that they expect this to be concluded in early July. They are also prioritizing ” the manufacturing and distribution functions in the publication business,” due to how much revenue is generated by those functions.

What Kadokawa companies were affected by the cyberattack?

Kadokawa did not mention many of its subsidiary companies by name so it’s unknown how much of an effect the attack has had on specific companies. However, the statement mentioned several broad areas of its operations.

Judging by the statement, the publishing arm is one of the worst affected. The distribution of e-books was delayed due to the cyberattack, and shipment of existing (that is, not new) books is at one-third of the normal level while the company develops a solution to the attack.

The Niconico web services have also been affected, with all Niconico family services currently suspended and users left unable to log in to services that use their Niconico credentials. However, the media giant is working to resolve this and users will see services gradually returning to operation.

The gaming arm of Kadokawa was not mentioned in the statement, suggesting that these companies were not a target of the cyberattack. FromSoftware can continue celebrating the release of the best DLC ever made.

Kadokawa has confirmed that they do not retain any credit card information from customers, so while they are “investigating the possibility of information leakage with the support of external professional organizations,” no customer financial data is at risk, which should be a relief for many. They have not confirmed what information (such as player data or user data) might have been stolen by the attackers.

Featured image credit: generated by Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

a scene from dead rising, the zombie horde rushes after hero Frank West inside the hellish Willamette shopping mall
Capcom’s Resident Evil and Dead Rising star in a games showcase July 1
Owen Good
Kay art for final fantasy dawntrail. a player character dominates the right side of the screen holding two swords and looking towards the camera. there is a huge city in the background. The dawntrail logo takes up the right of the screen
Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail: Plot, location, price, release date and everything we know
Ali Rees
Palworld patch causes xbox issues
How to find the Oil Rig in Palworld’s new update
Paul McNally
a shadowy group of faceless hackers in front of a wall of computer screens
Elden Ring studio’s parent company suffers cyberattack
Ali Rees
key art from cyberpunk 2077 showing Night City in the background and a player character standing next to a red motorbike in the foreground, with the Cyberpunk 2077 logo across the screen
CDPR thinks new Boston studio will make Cyberpunk 2077 sequel more authentically American
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

a scene from dead rising, the zombie horde rushes after hero Frank West inside the hellish Willamette shopping mall
Gaming

Capcom's Resident Evil and Dead Rising star in a games showcase July 1
Owen Good53 mins

Fresh off the surprise announcement of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Capcom says it will stage a presentation on Monday, July 1, to show more of it and two other games...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.