Two epic Square Enix RPGs shadow drop onto Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation gets some love too

Two epic Square Enix RPGs shadow drop onto Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation gets some love too

Cover art for Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler 2. Both show a collection of characters in a watercolor art style

There’s no sign of an announcement about June’s Xbox Game Pass drop yet, but Microsoft doesn’t always play by its own rules. Today it added two extremely highly rated RPGs to the service with almost no fanfare – Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler 2.

According to reliable source Wario64, the games will remain on Game Pass until January 2026, but that hasn’t been confirmed by Microsoft.

Octopath Traveler

This HD-2D RPG was originally released as a Switch exclusive in 2018 before making its way to PC and Xbox in the following years. Players work their way through the individual stories of eight individual protagonists, leading the characters to a final, interconnected finale. Octopath Traveler’s turn-based battle system won it high plaudits when it was released and it’s still worth diving into now. The game has previously been on Game Pass but was removed in February 2023.

This release is also the first time the sprawling adventure has been available on PlayStation consoles with Square finally making it available on PS4 and PS5.

This unexpected drop also came with a free content patch that added some late-game content and an ‘Extra Battle’ mode for all versions of the game.

Get Octopath Traveler on Game Pass for free or buy it for $59.99.

Octopath Traveler 2

The second game in the series is entirely distinct from the first – it’s a “more of the same” kind of part 2, rather than a “direct continuous sequel”, which led to some mixed feelings from fans. It’s an entirely separate world with new characters but still has the same enjoyable battle system and gorgeous HD-2D graphics. If you enjoyed the first one, there are good odds you’ll enjoy the second. It was available on the Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation when it launched in 2023, but this is the first time it has been available to Xbox fans. It was nominated for Best RPG in the Arab Game Awards in 2023, missing out on the title to Baldur’s Gate 3.

Get Octopath Traveler 2 on Game Pass for free or buy it for $59.99.

If you’re certain you’re going to dive into both of these games, PlayStation gamers can currently get both in a bundle deal for $74.99.

Both Octopath Traveler 1 and 2 were developed by Acquire Corp., which was recently acquired by Kadokawa Corp, the parent company of FromSoftware.

Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood

