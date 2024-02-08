FromSoftware’s parent company expands portfolio with Acquire acquisition

Kadokawa Corporation, the parent company of FromSoftware, has expanded its gaming portfolio by acquiring Acquire Corp., the developer behind the acclaimed Octopath Traveler series. This move, announced in Kadokawa’s recent earnings report, aims to bolster the corporation’s intellectual property creation capabilities within the gaming sector, according to a Eurogamer report.

Kadokawa’s acquisition of Acquire is part of a broader strategy to enhance its game development capabilities and IP portfolio. “By acquiring the company, which has produced million-seller hit titles, we expect to generate synergies with our existing game related subsidiaries, strengthen our planning and development capabilities Groupwide, and enhance our lineup of console games,” Kadokawa stated.

Founded in 1994, Acquire has made a name for itself through collaborations on notable titles, including Tenchu with FromSoftware and the Way of the Samurai series alongside Spike Chunsoft. The developer is also behind the Octopath Traveler series, a project brought to market by Square Enix that has seen considerable success. This series introduced the HD-2D visual style, a technique that has since been trademarked and adopted by Square Enix for additional titles. With cumulative sales surpassing 4 million units, the Octopath Traveler series represents a significant achievement in Acquire’s portfolio.

The acquisition is expected to foster collaboration among Kadokawa’s subsidiaries, including FromSoftware, known for the global hit Elden Ring, and Spike Chunsoft. FromSoftware is currently focusing on sustaining profitability through various initiatives, including the development of major downloadable content (DLC) for Elden Ring. Despite a decline in sales compared to the previous year, Elden Ring’s repeat sales have remained robust, and the upcoming Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is anticipated to perform well.

Spike Chunsoft is also preparing for the release of Shiren the Wanderer 6 in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year. Meanwhile, Elden Ring’s eagerly awaited DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, is still pending a release date but is expected to launch within the year.

In related news, Tencent is reportedly working on an Elden Ring mobile game after securing licensing rights from FromSoftware in 2022, indicating the expanding influence of FromSoftware’s titles in the gaming industry and beyond.