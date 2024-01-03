Nominees for the 2023 Arab Game Awards released

While the US and Europe’s Game Awards ceremony took place in December the award show for the MENA region (Middle East and North Africa) will get underway on January 26th. The Arab Game Awards is sponsored by TikTok for the first time, and gamers can cast their vote on some categories on the social media platform.

There are 26 awards in all and the list includes some region-specific such as Best Arabic Localization. As well as some eSports-focused categories, fitting with the emergence of Saudi Arabia as a global force in competitive gaming.

The main contenders for the title of Best Game are the old favorites from The Game Awards but some local talent in the TikTok Gaming Content Star make an appearance, while the best eSports players hail from the region.

Mohamed Harb, TikTok’s Head of Sports & Gaming MENA, said: “The MENA Gaming community on TikTok is a vibrant community of gamers who are showing up on the platform every day, connecting with each other and sharing all the moments that make playing games so enjoyable, from unbelievable skills, entertaining reactions to streaming live gameplay.

“We’re excited for the partnership with Arab Game Awards as we bring together players, creators, and fans of the gaming industry and also celebrate the growing gaming community on TikTok and in the region.”

How to watch the Arab Gaming Awards

You can watch the Arab Gaming Awards on any of the main streaming platforms, especially TikTok where you will be able to expect extra content.

The nominations for the Arab Game Awards 2023 are:

BEST GAME

Alan Wake II Baldur’s Gate 3 Hi-fi Rush Hogwarts Legacy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Lies of P Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Resident Evil 4

BEST STORY

Alan Wake II Baldur’s Gate 3 Diablo IV Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage – Eyad Nassar as Bassim Ibn Ishaq Assassin’s Creed: Mirage – Shohreh Aghdashloo as Roshan Alan Wake II – Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta as Alan Wake Baldur’s Gate 3 – Niel Newbon as Astarion Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker

BEST ARABIC LOCALIZATION

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage EA Sports FC 24 Hi-Fi Rush Hogwarts Legacy Resident Evil 4

BEST SOUND

Alan Wake II Assassin’s Creed: Mirage Dead space Hi-Fi Rush Resident Evil 4

BEST VISUAL DESIGN

Alan Wake II Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Dead Space Hogwarts Legacy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

BEST ANIMATION

Alan Wake II Hi-Fi Rush Hogwarts Legacy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

TIKTOK’S GAMING CONTENT STAR

Rawaf_sa VirusGG Sultan67 B3shr Basharkk Mark Tube Dhay irxkan

BEST TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Alan Wake II Baldur’s Gate 3 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Marvel’s Spider Man 2 Starfield

BEST GAME DESIGN

Alan Wake II Baldur’s Gate 3 Resident Evil 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Lies of P Super Mario Bros. Wonder

MOST INNOVATIVE GAME

Cocoon Dave the diver Hi-Fi Rush Viewfinder Super Mario Bros. Wonder

BEST SHOOTER

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Atomic Heart Counter-Strike 2 The Finals Remnant II

BEST INDIE

Bramble: The Mountain King Cocoon Jusant Sea of Stars Viewfinder

BEST RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3 Diablo IV Lies of P Octopath Traveler II Starfield

BEST ADVENTURE GAME

Alan Wake II Hogwarts Legacy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Resident Evil 4 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

BEST ACTION GAME

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Ghostrunner 2 Hi-Fi Rush Lies Of P Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

BEST SPORTS GAME

The Crew: Motorfest EA Sports FC 24 Forza Motorsport Lego 2K Drive WWE 2K23

BEST MULTIPLAYER

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Counter-Strike 2 Diablo IV EA Sports FC 24 The Finals Party Animals

BEST FAMILY GAME

Lego 2K Drive Party Animals The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone Sonic Superstars Super Mario Bros. Wonder

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME OF 2024

Black Myth: WuKong Dragon’s Dogma 2 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Little Nightmares III Rise of the Ronin Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Star Wars: Outlaws Tekken 8

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

Falcons eSports Geekay eSports NASR eSports R8 eSports Twisted Minds

BEST ESPORTS PLAYER

Abu Makkah Cipher Mohamed Light Najd Fahad Quartz

BEST ESPORTS GAME

EA Sports FC League Of Legends PUBG Mobile Rocket League Valorant