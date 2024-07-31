Fortnite players are going after Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks

Fortnite players are teaming up to hunt Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks in the battle royale.

The new in-game vehicle has not received the fanfare that Tesla was expecting but has certainly become a focus for some players.

Fortnite is no stranger to big collaborations. Recently they have been futuristic with Fallout’s dystopian weapons and armor on display and a Wasteland expansion based on Mad Max.

The most recent to join the digital avatar battle royale is the merc with a mouth, Deadpool, and his six-clawed pal, Wolverine. Just in time for the cinematic debut of Deadpool 3.

The Cybertruck, designed by Tesla has been much maligned in the media across the last year. From brake issues to product recalls and the firing and re-hiring of the Tesla supercharger team, it seems the carmaker is never far away from the spotlight. Neither is the billionaire at the helm of the company, Elon Musk.

Musk cuts a very controversial character in the real world, so love him or hate him, Tesla’s latest creation will be a talking point for new players.

Tesla Cybertruck in Fortnite

Epic Games posted the new wheels via X (formerly Twitter) in a small video displaying some fan-favorite characters:

The new content dropping hasn’t gone down too well with all fans of Fortnite. Even former employees of Epic and well-known Fortnite faces like Kyle Wynn, who was a producer on the title came out in response to the announcement on X.

Wynn said. “Reminder that:

Voting with your wallet works and sentiment on social media is a tangible factor. Companies are composed of lots of different people with their own unique opinions. That truck looks f***ing silly and the CEO of that company is a piece of s**t.”

Wynn’s venomous response was echoed by some fans who wanted to immediately send those players who powered up the Tesla car back to the lobby. User @KaiuswithaK, said “there’s an unspoken rule amongst a lot of players that they will drop whatever they’re doing to force a cybertruck user back to the lobby. it’s your civic duty to uphold this honor code.”

There will be no shortage of trolls taking this as an ample opportunity to enrage players. @Kippgames, responded to Kaius on X saying:

Fortnite recently collaborated with Metallica and no doubt the seminal ‘Seek and Destroy’ song by the Californian kings of heavy metal will be blaring whilst the hunt is on.

