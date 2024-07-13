Fitbit Charge 7: Expected Release Date, Features, Colors, Price

Google’s acquisition of Fitbit in 2021 has led to a very busy few years for the popular fitness wearable.

Following the arrival of the Fitbit Charge 6 towards the end of 2023, which was a significant upgrade on the Charge 5, we’ve also seen a revamped Fitbit app to go with it and a Fitbit Ace LTE for Kids.

Now, rumors of a Fitbit Charge 7 are picking up pace as Fitbit fans anticipate Google’s next move as they look to remain competitive in an ever-increasing marketplace.

So, here’s what we know so far.

Fitbit Charge 7: What we know so far and rumors

Display

Rumors are pointing towards a new 1.5-inch, 240×240 pixels display, which is larger than the Charge 6’s 1.04-inch, 206×124 resolution, HD AMOLED display.

This is likely to be in an attempt to bring the Fitbit Charge 7 into closer competition with its rivals, such as Garmin, Amazfit and Xiaomi.

Features

While the Fitbit Charge 6 already includes most or all features you would expect to find on a fitness wearable, there are additional features expected to be in the pipeline for the Charge 7.

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring

First up is Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring, which will appeal to diabetes sufferers. The likes of Samsung and Huawei already have this in their wearables, so it’s an ideal addition to have to bring Fitbit to the attention for those who need this feature.

Menstrual Health Tracking

The other is Menstrual Health Tracking, which is a regular feature found in many other fitness and smartwatch wearables already on the market.

AI powered heart-rate sensor

We also saw the introduction of an AI powered heart-rate sensor in the Charge 6, which is expected to remain in the Fitbit Charge 7.

Altimeter

We also expect to see the return of an altimeter, which is designed to provide accurate elevation tracking. For some reason, it was missing in the Charge 6 but it is believed that Fitbit are ready to heed the calls of disgruntled users by bringing it back.

GPS upgrade

As many would expect from a fresh edition to the Fitbit lineup, GPS and workout tracking should receive an upgrade, too. It’s believed Fitbit plans to do that by using Google Maps and WiFi networks to boost precision.

Operating System (OS)

Since Fitbit came under Google’s ownership, questions surrounding the future of Fitbit’s OS have understandably done the rounds.

Rumors suggest the Fitbit Charge 7 could be the first Fitbit to include Google’s Wear OS, which is found on many fitness wearables and smartwatches on the market, including those from the likes of Samsung, LG, Motorola, Asus, Sony and Huawei.

This might seem like an obvious move from Fitbit if it aims to become more competitive, although one wonders whether all these Google-inspired upgrades to the Fitbit might become something of a conflict of interest for the tech giant.

Google already has its own range of Smartwatches, with the Pixel Watch 3 expected to launch later in 2024.

Therefore, introducing the likes of Wear OS may blur the lines between the overall differences between Fitbit and Pixel Watch.

Battery

The previously impressive seven-day battery life is no longer a selling point when you compare it to the likes of the Amazfit Band 7, which has a battery capable of lasting around 18 days.

That may mean a significant battery upgrade is in the works, but it’s not confirmed and is nothing but a wish on the list of keen Fitbit users.

To match Amazfit’s promises, the Fitbit Charge 7 would need a 232 mAh battery capacity at the very least.

One thing is for sure, if Fitbit does opt for a larger battery to prioritize battery life, then that should all but rule out Wear OS, which would require a far bigger battery that isn’t centered around long life.

Therefore, it’ll likely be one or the other. Given Fitbit’s reputation for having a longer battery life than a normal smartwatch and the convenience that gives its users, I’m predicting a larger battery and Fitbit’s proprietary OS lives to see another Charge.

Meanwhile, we could be about to see the end of Fitbit’s proprietary charger, with the introduction of more universal USB-C charging capabilities.

Colors

No one is expecting any surprises with the color range of the Charge 7, so it’s likely to be the same range in previous Charge editions, both to the device itself and the accompanying bands.

For the device, we’re looking at champagne gold aluminum, silver aluminum and black aluminum.

As for the bands, we’ll see the usual Porcelain Infinity, Obsidian Infinity and Coral Infinity.

When will the Fitbit Charge 7 come out?

There isn’t a specific or concrete Fitbit release cycle as such, so accurately predicting the Charge 7’s release date is somewhat tricky.

However, there is a common expectation throughout that it could launch in September 2024, 12 months after we were introduced to the Charge 6.

How much will the Fitbit Charge 7 cost?

Fitbit hasn’t been consistent in its pricing strategy for the Charge series. If anything, it has been quite erratic. The first edition launched at $130 before the price went up to $149.95 for the Charge 3 and Charge 4.

Another increase to $179.95 occurred for the Charge 5 before the Charge 6 hit the shelves at the cheaper rate of $159.99.

So for the Fitbit Charge 7, it might launch for around the same rate as the Charge 6 but, if there is a price increase to account for all of the rumored upgrades, it still shouldn’t be more expensive than the Charge 5 at $179.99.

Featured Image: Fitbit