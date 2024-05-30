Languagesx
Home Fitbit Ace LTE launches as new smartwatch for kids

Fitbit Ace LTE launches as new smartwatch for kids

a promotional image of the fitbit ace lte, a square smartwatch for kids.
TL:DR

  • Fitbit introduces the Ace LTE, a location-tracking smartwatch for kids that gamifies activity to encourage use.
  • The device features games, a Tamagotchi-like pet called an eejie, and customizable collectible watch bands.
  • Designed with child psychology experts, the Ace LTE prioritizes privacy and will be available from June 5 for $229.95.

Fitbit is hoping to crack the market of wearable trackers for kids with their Ace LTE, a location-tracking smartwatch that incorporates activity gamification.

The device features an array of small video games that children can play for limited periods before being told they must unlock more game time by meeting a certain activity goal. The games have been built from the ground up for the Ace LTE and incorporate features like the accelerometer into gameplay.

Youngsters can also play with the watch’s built-in Tamagotchi-esque game, the eejie. By meeting their daily activity goals, users are nourishing their eejie, and they can also earn tickets to spend on customizing the critter. Further customization for the eejie can be unlocked by buying watch bands  – there are six collectible straps for the Ace LTE to start with, but more will be released.

The gadget is controlled by the Fitbit Ace app, where parents can add trusted contacts and track their kids’ locations. Only trusted contacts can communicate with the device. The Fitbit ACE LTE also has a 16-hour battery life.

The Fitbit Ace LTE is designed for children from the ground up

The Ace LTE has been designed with children in mind: in previews, it looks bright and colorful, and rather than using a simple activity tracking ring it uses a “noodle” which is more visually engaging than the adult Fitbit equivalent.

It also has a rubber bumper to fit around the screen, increasing its durability and protecting it from knocks and bumps.

According to Google’s (who own Fitbit) press release, the device was created in collaboration with “independent experts in child psychology, public health, privacy, and digital wellbeing,” and uses a new movement tracking algorithm better suited to the wide variety of movement types exhibited by kids.

It’s also privacy-conscious, with location data deleted after 24 hours and activity data after 35 days. There won’t be any ads or third-party apps on the device, only games and apps added through the Fitbit Arcade, where they intend to release new games frequently.

The device will be available from June 5 and can be pre-ordered for $229.95. The collectible bands will cost $35 each. In addition, to use the location tracking, calling, and messaging features, a Fitbit Ace data pass is required, priced at $9.99 per month. You can also pay in advance for a year for $119.99 and receive a free collectible band. Anyone who purchases an annual subscription before August 31 will get a 50% discount.

Fitbit came under fire earlier this year from customers who claimed a recent update has rendered their devices “useless”.

Featured image: Fitbit

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast and are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper.

Latest News

elon musk in front of a background of dollar bills
Technology

Elon Musk faces lawsuit for 'secret' Twitter stock purchases
Ali Rees14 seconds

A lawsuit alleging that Morgan Stanley assisted Elon Musk in secretly acquiring a stake of over 9% ownership in Twitter (now X) has been filed as an amended suit in...

