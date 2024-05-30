Fitbit Ace LTE launches as new smartwatch for kids

Fitbit is hoping to crack the market of wearable trackers for kids with their Ace LTE, a location-tracking smartwatch that incorporates activity gamification.

The device features an array of small video games that children can play for limited periods before being told they must unlock more game time by meeting a certain activity goal. The games have been built from the ground up for the Ace LTE and incorporate features like the accelerometer into gameplay.

Youngsters can also play with the watch’s built-in Tamagotchi-esque game, the eejie. By meeting their daily activity goals, users are nourishing their eejie, and they can also earn tickets to spend on customizing the critter. Further customization for the eejie can be unlocked by buying watch bands – there are six collectible straps for the Ace LTE to start with, but more will be released.

The gadget is controlled by the Fitbit Ace app, where parents can add trusted contacts and track their kids’ locations. Only trusted contacts can communicate with the device. The Fitbit ACE LTE also has a 16-hour battery life.

The Fitbit Ace LTE is designed for children from the ground up

The Ace LTE has been designed with children in mind: in previews, it looks bright and colorful, and rather than using a simple activity tracking ring it uses a “noodle” which is more visually engaging than the adult Fitbit equivalent.

It also has a rubber bumper to fit around the screen, increasing its durability and protecting it from knocks and bumps.

According to Google’s (who own Fitbit) press release, the device was created in collaboration with “independent experts in child psychology, public health, privacy, and digital wellbeing,” and uses a new movement tracking algorithm better suited to the wide variety of movement types exhibited by kids.

It’s also privacy-conscious, with location data deleted after 24 hours and activity data after 35 days. There won’t be any ads or third-party apps on the device, only games and apps added through the Fitbit Arcade, where they intend to release new games frequently.

The device will be available from June 5 and can be pre-ordered for $229.95. The collectible bands will cost $35 each. In addition, to use the location tracking, calling, and messaging features, a Fitbit Ace data pass is required, priced at $9.99 per month. You can also pay in advance for a year for $119.99 and receive a free collectible band. Anyone who purchases an annual subscription before August 31 will get a 50% discount.

Fitbit came under fire earlier this year from customers who claimed a recent update has rendered their devices “useless”.

Featured image: Fitbit