Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home The First Descendant voice actors – you sound familiar, were you in The Witcher?

The First Descendant voice actors – you sound familiar, were you in The Witcher?

It’s always fun finding out where voice actors in video games have plied their trade previously. You often hear a voice you think you recognize from elsewhere, but there is one in The First Descendant that you may think is very familiar and you’d be right if you have played one of the best games in the last decade – The Witcher.

The Character of Ajax is played by none other than Doug Cockle who voiced Geralt, but also appeared in last year’s game of the year, Baldur’s Gate 3.

Video game voice royalty indeed.

But that’s not all. Tracey Wilde who plays Guide also appeared in BG3 as well as Diablo IV and a number of TV shows and movies.

There are plenty more in there you will discover for yourself but here is the cast of the game everybody is playing right now but one other of note is the excellent Bryony Corrigan, who also while appearing in BG3, was one of the stars of one of my favorite TV shows in recent years, the incredibly funny ‘The Gone Wrong Show.”

The First Descendant voice actors

Ajax Doug Cockle
Anais, Agonia Sarah Borges
Alpha, Commander Owens Nicolas Colicos
Annie Safiyya Ingar
Blair, Bins Josh Cowdery
Bunny Rebecca LaChance
Captain Harris Bryony Corrigan
Deslin, Dreadful Creep, Soldier Graham Alec Newman
Dominic, No.11 Hannah Morrish
Dr. Kate Stephanie Cannon
Eckert, Scout George Naylor
Enzo, Ash, Soldier Shai Matheson
Esiemo, Cayden Shenoah Allen
Faithful Petty Mutant Jonathan Keeble
Freyna Sharlit Deyzac
Gley Laurence Bouvard
Goroth, Alzaroke, Greg, Karel Ed Dogliani
Gruncah, Karon, Soldier2, Archaeologist Alexander Cobb
Guide Tracy Wiles
Hailey Alexandra Guelff
Harvey Ronan Summers
Jayber, Man With Crush, Bard Jayber, Man With Crush, Bard
Jeremy Ryan Forde Iosco
Kyle Matt Rippy
Ledras, Amon, Khulan, Gramoth Simon Gregor
Lepic, Soldier Cody David Menkin
Luna Rebecca Hanssen
Marcus, Denis, Riven Abubakar Salim – Naomi McDonald
Muke Boris Hiestand
Nell, Lady Alice, Storyteller Naomi McDonald
No.17 Jack Myers
O’Neal Baxter Gaston
Reina Rachel Handshaw
Ryan Akie Kotabe
Sam, No.14 Zachary Fall
Scarlett, Magister Arina Ii
Seneca, Hunter Grahame Fox
Seudo, Sigvore, Albion Soldier Andres Williams
Sharen Natalie Simpson
Siena, Ember Alix Wilton Regan
Tistruin, Bhegze, Plodia, Neuron Alan McKenna
Valby, Soldier Hilda Kaja Chan
Viessa Maria Louis
Yujin, Young Supply Soldier Chan Woo Lim
Zachary Scott Arthur

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

The EA FC25 leaked logo
EA Sports FC25 leaks reveal release date, editions, logo, and prices, ahead of official announcement
Paul McNally
The First Descendant voice actors – you sound familiar, were you in The Witcher?
Paul McNally
Renala, Queen of the Full Moon, after being defeated. she is clutching the amber egg.
How to respec in Elden Ring to change your build
Ali Rees
AI image depicting Fortnite character in contest with Apple / Epic Games, the Fortnite developer, has accused the EU of delaying its games store in Europe
Epic Games accuses Apple of holding up launch of its EU games store
Graeme Hanna
crystallization catalysts in the first descendant
How to get and use Crystallization Catalysts in The First Descendant
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

The EA FC25 leaked logo
Gaming

EA Sports FC25 leaks reveal release date, editions, logo, and prices, ahead of official announcement
Paul McNally26 mins

It’s not like we did not know it was coming, the release of the new EA FC (nee FIFA) is as annual as Christmas but it now seems as though...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.