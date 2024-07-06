The First Descendant voice actors – you sound familiar, were you in The Witcher?

It’s always fun finding out where voice actors in video games have plied their trade previously. You often hear a voice you think you recognize from elsewhere, but there is one in The First Descendant that you may think is very familiar and you’d be right if you have played one of the best games in the last decade – The Witcher.

The Character of Ajax is played by none other than Doug Cockle who voiced Geralt, but also appeared in last year’s game of the year, Baldur’s Gate 3.

Video game voice royalty indeed.

But that’s not all. Tracey Wilde who plays Guide also appeared in BG3 as well as Diablo IV and a number of TV shows and movies.

There are plenty more in there you will discover for yourself but here is the cast of the game everybody is playing right now but one other of note is the excellent Bryony Corrigan, who also while appearing in BG3, was one of the stars of one of my favorite TV shows in recent years, the incredibly funny ‘The Gone Wrong Show.”

You may hear me use my voice as Captain Harris in @FirstDescendant which launches today!!!

lovely to work with @soundswilde and thank you to @LiquidVioletUK for having me 💜 https://t.co/BLuQuqfX8L — Bryony Corrigan (@bryony_corrigan) July 2, 2024

The First Descendant voice actors