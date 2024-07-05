Languagesx
Elon Musk's X set to get more warnings from EU

Elon Musk’s X set to get more warnings from EU

Elon Musk with a red aura around him. The background is filled with European Union flags --ar 7:4

The European Union is set to issue a formal warning to Elon Musk’s social media platform X for not adequately addressing harmful content.

The action against X could result in a fine of up to 6% of the platform’s revenue if X does not address the European Commission’s – the bloc’s regulator – findings. Thierry Breton, Internal Market Commissioner at the EU, is planning to announce the escalation before the EU’s summer recess, reports Bloomberg.

If X fails to address the Commission’s preliminary findings and make the necessary changes, a formal decision could be reached before the end of the year, which could result in the fines being levied.

This is the next step in the ongoing investigation by the Commission that was opened in December. The investigation is looking into how platforms, including X, Meta, AliExpress, and TikTok, handled content after the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel.

EU takes action against Elon Musk under DSA

The commission has confirmed that proceedings against X are ongoing, with no specified deadlines for the next steps. X has not yet commented on the situation.

The enforcement is part of the EU’s broader efforts under the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which target major online platforms. The DSA, effective since last August, mandates social media platforms, online marketplaces, and app stores to manage misinformation and harmful content, including hate speech and terrorist propaganda

The DMA, which came into effect in March, imposes regulations to prevent abusive practices and market domination by big tech firms. Recently, the EU has also issued formal warnings to Apple, which may delay the introduction of their AI features in the European Union as a result; and Meta over their “pay or consent” model.

Featured image credit: generated with Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

