Apple may delay AI features in the EU because of its big tech laws

Apple has warned upcoming features will need to be delayed in the European Union due to regulatory curbs on Big Tech.

The Cupertino-based company has cited concerns around the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) as the cause of the delay in the rollout of its new generative AI system, Apple Intelligence, as well as iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay enhancements in the European bloc.

While the services will be introduced in the United States later this year, it is likely to be some point next year before they reach the EU.

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple is uncomfortable with the regulatory framework and present uncertainty surrounding it, claiming the rules would force the tech giant to compromise on the safety of its devices. The EU has previously refuted this argument.

In an email statement, Apple said, “Specifically, we are concerned that the interoperability requirements of the DMA could force us to compromise the integrity of our products in ways that risk user privacy and data security.”

Apple added it was “committed” to further dialogue with the European Commission (EU executive body) to find a solution to the deadlock to bring the new features to its vast European user base.

Tim Cook pledges Apple Intelligence will remain private

The DMA puts a significant onus on the “gatekeepers” of massive online platforms to stop anticompetitive behavior, but companies such as Apple take the position that enabling third-party access with their services will bring threats to security and privacy.

In response, an EU spokesperson Thomas Regnier said that Apple and any other company, including gatekeepers, are welcome to trade in the EU “provided that they comply with our rules aimed at ensuring fair competition.”

Earlier this month at WWDC 2024, Apple introduced its Intelligence system (which chief executive Tim Cook pledged will remain private) which will bring together the Siri digital assistant and Open AI’s ChatGPT to perform web search tasks and to generate images or text.

The range of AI features will be able to scan a user’s emails, chats, and photos to find specific information based on the instructions given in a prompt.

Image credit: Via Ideogram