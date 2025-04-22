Languagesx
Dutch KSA warns online casino after ads appeared on homework website

Dutch KSA warns online casino after ads appeared on homework website

The Netherlands’ Gaming Authority, Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), has issued a warning to online gambling provider 711 B.V. after it was found that the company was advertising to minors.

One parent reported that an advert on a homework website featured a gambling advert. The Netherlands is quite strict with how it handles gambling advertisements, with investigations into tipsters and recent fines totalling nearly 750,000 Euros ($861,969.88).

The KSA has decided against any further action at this time, and the advertising campaign was done by an external partner. How these often function isn’t that the third party will have deliberately decided to advertise on the homework website, just not taken care to ensure its banners didn’t appear there.

KSA watchdog is putting the kids first in 2025

However, the KSA has issued the warning, as it still ended up on a website intended for minors. It states in the press release:

“The action against such advertisements and the extra care for the protection of minors and young adults are a priority for the KSA by 2025.”

It added that it can come after companies, even if a third-party advertising campaign is involved:

“Incidents must also be reported immediately, regardless of whether an internal investigation is already underway.

“If advertising violations occur, the KSA can perform enforcement, even if an external partner is involved.”

As expected, the 711 advertising campaign was found to have appeared on “various websites”, including others “aimed at minors.” KSA states that when speaking with 711, it had already “taken measures to prevent recurrence.”

711 BV hasn’t been in the Netherlands for too long, as it launched its online casinos in 2022 after the 2021 Remote Gambling Act. Until then, you could only legally gamble in physical locations rather than over the internet. The company even joined the IBIA (International Betting Integrity Association) as it launched its sportsbook in 2024.

Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

