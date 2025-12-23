The Canadian rapper Drake has posted on social media that there will be three livestreams back-to-back, with people who sign up having the chance to win 10% of his take home winnings.

The Stake branding is visible throughout the video, with the clips showing off hints at Drake’s luxury lifestyle, along with several gambling-related videos. The 39-year-old has advertised the online casino and sports betting company several times.

In a statement on Stake.US, the platform said: “Drake, the hip-hop sensation, has been a long-time member of the Stake community. Storming the ranks of the VIP program, Drake fell in love with both the platform, and the perks associated with our VIP program. It was then that this partnership was formed, based on mutual appreciation between mega-star and product.”

Not everyone has been happy with the musician’s partnership with Stake though, as a Missouri man filed a lawsuit against Drake and others in October. The class action lawsuit claims the online gambling site Stake.us, influencer Adin Ross, and Canadian rapper Aubrey “Drake” Graham were allegedly running an illegal online casino aimed at people in Missouri.

Shortly after, another lawsuit was filed accusing Sweepsteaks Limited, online influencer Adin Ross, and musician Drake (Aubrey Drake Graham) of allegedly operating an illegal online casino scheme marketed to New Mexico residents.

Drake has become a big name in celebrity gambling world

The man is known to gamble, and has quickly become one of the most recognizable faces in the world of celebrity gambling, but it doesn’t always go as planned in what many describe as being the ‘Drake Curse.’

In February 2023, the man bet against Tyson Fury’s younger brother in the boxing match against Jake Paul as he put $400,000 on the YouTuber turned boxer. It wasn’t to be in Drake’s favor though, as Tommy Fury won the fight by decision. In 2024, he lost $565,000 as he bet on the Gypsy King to beat Oleksandr Usyk.

More recently, it was revealed that he lost more than $8 million in a single month, all on sports betting.

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