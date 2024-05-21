Languagesx
Drake's betting curse continues, loses $565,000 in Fury vs Usyk fight

Drake the rapper on stage at a 2017 show

It wasn’t just Tyson Fury who suffered a big loss on Saturday night, with rapper Drake also feeling the blow of losing $565,000 as he bet on the Gypsy King to beat Oleksandr Usyk.

The result went to a split decision from the judges, with the Ukrainian coming out on top and becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.

The end of the night saw Usyk claim Fury’s WBC title to his WBA, IBF, and WBO belts in front of boxing fans in Saudi Arabia and millions of people watching at home.

Before the fight kicked off, Drake took to his Instagram story to share a screenshot of his betting slip. The singer staked $565,000 on Tyson Fury being the winner. If Drake’s estimations were correct, he would have won a massive $1,000,050.00.

It’s not the first time Drake has lost huge amounts of money in his gambling escapades. Back in February 2023, he bet against Tyson Fury’s younger brother as he put $400,000 on Jake Paul beating him by knockout. Tommy Fury actually won by decision.

He lost $2 million Canadian dollars in November 2022 when Israel Adesanya faced a knockout loss by Alex Pereira.

Then, when everyone thought Drake’s luck had turned at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he still lost the bet. He had a $1 million bet on Argentina to win and while they did, the bet didn’t stand as the match was decided by penalties.

Drake's betting curse continues. Screenshot of Instagram story which contains a screenshot of betting slip showing $565,000 stake on Tyson Fury ahead of the Usyk fight.

Drake’s partnership with gambling company Stake

The losses haven’t stopped him from placing lofty bets on major sporting events though, especially with his Stake partnership in full flow.

Whenever Drake shares his gambles with fans, the bets are often laden with Stake advertising as the two have an ongoing partnership.

In March 2022, the duo officially announced that “Drake and Stake have come together,” with the singer writing on Instagram that “it was inevitable…”

Featured image: WikiCommons/ CC.20

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

