UFC confirms new partnership with crypto betting firm Stake

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has confirmed a new partnership with Stake.com, the established crypto casino and sportsbook platform.

Specifically, UFC has named Stake as its official sponsor partner in Asia.

A press release detailed the link-up which will see the working relationship aim for mutual benefit between the brands.

The collaboration will scale up UFC’s exposure and experience within the betting market, through exclusive promotions, VIP experiences at its glamour events and exclusive social content involving UFC fighters.

UFC champion Israel Adesanya will become the first brand ambassador for Stake, following on from its shirt sponsorship of English Premier League soccer club Everton and its foray into Formula 1 with the launch of Stake F1 Team, replacing the Alfa Romeo livery on the cars operated by Sauber.

Stake has also partnered with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to become the new official betting partner of the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup.

Exclusive experiences

Nick Smith, UFC VP of Global Partnerships, said of the deal: “We’re thrilled to partner with an exciting and emerging brand like Stake to offer exclusive digital and social content to our fans, as well as an innovative gaming experience. UFC prides itself on being innovators, and Stake is a unique way for fans to experience the action and excitement of UFC.”

In return, the gambling operator played up the strong brand of the mixed martial arts entertainment company.

A Stake spokesperson commented: “All of us at Stake are massive UFC enthusiasts. We are excited to collaborate with such a dominant brand to deliver a one-of-a-kind betting experience and accelerate our global expansion.”

Stake.com is an Australian-Curacaon business, with its headquarters in the small, Dutch-Caribbean island state. It has risen to prominence with its cryptocurrency casino offering as well as an extensive sportsbook which has seen 45 billion sports gaming bets processed in just 3 years.

Stake.com launched in the UK in partnership with TGP Europe in December 2021, followed by its arrival in the United States the following year under the banner of Stake.us.

Image: UFC/X