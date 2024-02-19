Crypto betting platform Lucky Block agrees deal with UFC hero Bisping

Former UFC world champion Michael Bisping has signed a partnership agreement with crypto casino platform Lucky Block.

The 44-year-old mixed martial arts figure has said he will become an ambassador for the company, which will be a sponsor of his, in return.

As reported by Gambling Insider, the agreement is designed to connect sports and online gaming, with a focus on fan engagement and expanding the reach and interest of both parties. A press release stated the deal would benefit Bisping and Lucky Block by “leveraging the valuable synergies present in the colliding worlds of sports and online gaming.”

It represents a similar venture to the one undertaken by Stake.com and Formula 1 to achieve mutual growth but that partnership is one strewn with obstacles further along the track for the Stake F1 Team due to restrictions on gambling advertising in certain countries.

Very excited to team up with #LuckyBlockCasino, the place for the best crypto casino action, as their new Official Ambassador 🥊

Like the unforgettable thrill of a #UFC match, we're here to bring that same energy. 💪 Get ready to experience the rush with me & @luckyblockcoin 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3QWLRIXVl6 — michael (@bisping) February 16, 2024

Disruptive power

Lucky Block’s community and growth manager, Damian Jacobs was brimming with confidence on the link-up.

“We are pleased to announce our sponsorship of UFC icon Michael Bisping. We believe this deal will be a powerful catalyst as we embark on the next leg of our journey to lead crypto gaming’s conquest of the online sports entertainment and betting industry,” he said.

“This partnership shows that Lucky Block can mix it up with the other industry leaders. Our sponsorship of Michael Bisping shows we understand the importance of developing and exploiting the brand projection potential at the intersection between the sports domain and the disruptive power of crypto betting.”

Lucky Block will seek to utilize the popularity and prominence of Bisping, who now appears as a commentator and analyst on UFC shows, to bring their gambling platform to his massive fan base, potentially opening up a new, rewarding audience for the brand.

With his 1.9 million followers on Instagram, almost 1 million on X, and a subscriber base of more than 600,000 on YouTube, it is clear to see why the numbers work for Lucky Block.

Image: Michael Bisping/X/Lucky Block