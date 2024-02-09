Dutch politician proposes complete ban on gambling advertising

A politician in the Netherlands has proposed a complete ban on gambling advertising in the European country, citing fears for young people and vulnerable groups as the motivation.

Derk Boswijk of the Christian Democratic Appeal party (CDA) is the representative pushing the motion, reports i Gaming Business.

If carried, this legislation would further banish the visibility of gambling brands and services after a ban was implemented last year on most forms of gambling advertising, including the mediums of television, radio, and print. The move also prohibited advertising in the public domain billboards, street signs, bus shelters, etc.

Total opposition

As things stand, the law still permits targeted advertising in limited forms, including social media, online gaming platforms and embedded within on-demand streaming content.

However, Boswijk believes the current arrangements are inadequate, with his motion supported by his peers, fellow Dutch parliamentarians Diederik van Dijk, Nicolien van Vroonhoven, Michiel van Nispen and Mirjam Bikker.

A vote will now take place in the Dutch House of Representatives on Tuesday to debate the matter and decide if there is enough of an appetite for an outright ban.

Bikker also wants to see a strict deposit limit adopted across the Dutch gambling landscape.

He brought forward a separate motion which would regulate deposits and losses on online casino games, with players unable to further increase their stakes on their own. Again, this plan was well received by various cross-party members, including Boswijk.

This is the latest change to be imposed on the gambling industry in the Netherlands after the gaming regulator was concerned about contravention of the Dutch Gambling Act.

The Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) acted to enforce a stricter ruling around loss-based bonuses following a wide-ranging investigation. Specifically, the regulation body has changed the terminology around its guidelines on cashback bonuses to address concerns on the matter and for the purposes of good legislation.

Image: Peaton Hugo/Pexels