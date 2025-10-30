Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home New Mexico suit alleges Drake, Adin Ross, and Stake.us ran illegal online casino

New Mexico suit alleges Drake, Adin Ross, and Stake.us ran illegal online casino

New Mexico suit alleges Drake, Adin Ross, and Stake.us ran illegal online casino. Two men pose in front of a blurred outdoor background beside a large Stake.us logo. One man wears a colorful patterned shirt and looks directly at the camera, while the other, wearing a dark hoodie, appears to be speaking with an expressive, open-mouthed smile.

In a new class action filed in the Second Judicial District Court of New Mexico, two plaintiffs on behalf of themselves and others similarly situated have accused Sweepsteaks Limited, online influencer Adin Ross, and musician Drake (Aubrey Drake Graham) of operating an illegal online casino scheme marketed to New Mexico residents.

The complaint names the defendants and says that Sweepstakes Limited “conducts online casino gambling in open violation of New Mexico state gaming and consumer protection laws.” It also claims that the platform Stake.us is “a virtual clone of Stake.com,” rebranded to make bettors believe it offers harmless gameplay instead of an unlawful gambling platform.

According to the filing, “Stake us is a platform marketed to New Mexicans as a so-called ‘social casino’ that does not permit real gambling.”

New Mexico lawsuit against Drake, Adin Ross, and Stake.us follows Missouri

In a related lawsuit filed in Missouri, a plaintiff claims that Stake.us, Drake, and Ross operated an illegal online casino aimed at people in the state. As we reported earlier about the Missouri complaint, “Stake.us is a virtual clone of Stake.com, rebranded to mislead Missouri regulators and consumers into believing it offers harmless gameplay instead of an unlawful gambling platform.”

The Missouri filing also says the influencers “often do not do so with their own money despite telling the public in Missouri and elsewhere the opposite.” The plaintiff argues that Stake “flooded social media platforms in Missouri and elsewhere with slick ads, influencer videos and flashy visuals” designed to make the games seem safe and harmless.

The complaint asks for the return of gambling losses, punitive damages, attorneys’ fees, and a court order to stop the alleged conduct.

According to the earlier court document, the company uses a dual currency system. Customers are told that Gold Coins “have no real-world value, and can never be cashed out” but each purchase includes a nearly dollar-equivalent amount of Stake Cash that “can be wagered on casino games and cashed out for real money at a fixed 1:1 ratio to the U.S. Dollar.” The complaint says the “true purpose of these transactions” is “to sell Stake Cash” rather than the Gold Coins that are advertised.

Because of these features, the filing argues that Stake.us “should be considered an illegal gambling device under Missouri law” in the Missouri case, and similar claims are being made in New Mexico.

Reaction from Adin Ross

Ross reacted publicly to the class action allegations during a recent livestream. He told viewers: “Read through the case yourself. It’s f**ing bullsh*t.” When someone asked him directly about the claims, he repeated: “It’s bullsh*t.” He also said there was “nothing to talk about” and encouraged people to read the documents on their own.

Warning: strong language.

As of this reporting, Drake had not responded directly to the allegations. A spokesperson for Stake.us said, “We have not been served at this time … We reject allegations that have been made in the media in relation to this potential claim and will vigorously defend this and all such claims.”

The New Mexico complaint asks the court to approve a class that includes all New Mexico residents who gambled and lost money on Stake.us during the five years before the lawsuit was filed.

Stake.us has not responded to ReadWrite’s request for comment.

Featured image: Adin Ross via YouTube / Stake.us / Grok

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Emmanuel Clase. Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase's career is over after 'irrefutable' gambling evidence. Emmanuel Clase's agent is now denying this.
Emmanuel Clase’s agent downplays concerns as Guardians pitcher remains on MLB gambling leave
Sophie Atkinson
Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups 'arrested by FBI' amid illegal gambling probe as Rozier's career earnings top 0M. T NBA to withhold Billups and Rozier salaries during live FBI investigation. A split image showing two basketball players: one wearing a green Boston Celtics uniform going up for a layup, and the other wearing a light blue Denver Nuggets uniform standing on the court.
NBA to withhold Billups and Rozier salaries during live FBI investigation
Graeme Hanna
A photograph of the New Zealand flag billowing dramatically in a strong wind against a clear blue sky. The flag displays its distinctive design with the Union Jack in the upper left corner and four red stars outlined in white representing the Southern Cross constellation on a deep blue field. The fabric ripples and waves create dynamic shadows and highlights across the surface, emphasizing the flag's movement and patriotic symbolism. A tall white flagpole extends upward, with the flag attached by metal rings that catch occasional glints of sunlight as they move with the wind's rhythm.
Gambling in New Zealand could fund local community groups
Sophie Atkinson
Michigan shuts down four unlicensed online casinos targeting state residents. Michigan Gaming Control Board logo on top of blurred image of casino table
Michigan cracks down on eight unlicensed online casinos operating illegally in state
Suswati Basu
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. The NCAA has delayed a rule change allowing student-athletes and staff to bet on professional sports, following deliberations and an intervention from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. 
NCAA delays student betting rule change after Commissioner Sankey intervention
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Image representing a Class Action Complaint / Since Tuesday (October 28), five class action lawsuits have been launched against various operators of online sweepstakes casinos.
Sweepstakes

Five class action lawsuits filed against online sweepstakes casinos in 48 hours
Graeme Hanna4 minutes

Since Tuesday (October 28), five class action lawsuits have been launched against various operators of online sweepstakes casinos. As detailed by betting and gaming lawyer Daniel Wallach, the entities facing...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software