Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Missouri suit alleges Stake.us, Drake, and Adin Ross ran illegal online casino scheme

Missouri suit alleges Stake.us, Drake, and Adin Ross ran illegal online casino scheme

Missouri suit alleges Stake.us, Drake, and Adin Ross ran illegal online casino scheme. Drake and Adin Ross stand in front of a dark background next to a large “Stake.us” logo. One wears a brightly colored patterned shirt, and the other appears to be speaking with an expressive, open-mouthed pose.

A newly proposed class action lawsuit has been filed in Jackson County Circuit Court. It claims that the online gambling site Stake.us, influencer Adin Ross, and Canadian rapper Aubrey “Drake” Graham were running an illegal online casino aimed at people in Missouri.

The plaintiff, Justin Killham, is suing Sweepsteaks Limited, the company behind both Stake.us and the international gambling site Stake.com, along with Ross and Drake.

Suit claims Stake.us used loophole to circumvent Missouri gambling laws

The lawsuit, reviewed by ReadWrite, argues that because online casinos are not allowed in Missouri, Stake.us was created as a disguised version of Stake.com to circumvent the state’s gambling rules. According to the filing, “Stake.us is a virtual clone of Stake.com, rebranded to mislead Missouri regulators and consumers into believing it offers harmless gameplay instead of an unlawful gambling platform.”

Killham alleges that Stake’s two-currency setup is really meant to hide the fact that people are gambling with real money. While the company says that Gold Coins “have no real-world value, and can never be cashed out,” every purchase includes a nearly dollar-equivalent amount of Stake Cash that “can be wagered on casino games and cashed out for real money at a fixed 1:1 ratio to the U.S. Dollar.”

The lawsuit states that “the true purpose of these transactions is to sell Stake Cash” rather than the Gold Coins that are advertised as the product.

The complaint says that because of this, Stake.us should be considered an illegal gambling device under Missouri law. It cites an April 2025 Missouri Gaming Commission alert warning the public that “Online casinos are illegal in Missouri” and that unregulated gambling sites put players at financial risk.

Adin Ross and Drake accused of promoting Stake.us

Ross and Drake are accused of promoting Stake’s gambling products on livestreams and social media while giving viewers the wrong idea about whether they were actually betting with their own money. The filing states that the influencers “often do not do so with their own money despite telling the public in Missouri and elsewhere the opposite.”

It adds that “These acts are deceptive, fraudulent and unfair and violate Missouri law.”

The lawsuit refers to public reporting about Drake’s gambling on Stake.com, citing a ReadWrite story that alleged the musician had been “playing with Stake’s house money” during an eight million dollar loss.

The complaint also cites research alleging that influencers including Ross are “sometimes given house money to gamble with, removing the actual risk associated with online gambling.”

The plaintiff says that Stake and the influencers working with it rely on high profile marketing to draw in impressionable users. According to the complaint, Stake “flooded social media platforms in Missouri and elsewhere with slick ads, influencer videos and flashy visuals” that create the impression that its games are safe and harmless.

The filing describes Drake’s role as Stake’s “unofficial mascot” and says that his public wagering “glamorizing the platform to millions of impressionable fans” is “quietly corrosive.”

The lawsuit asks for the return of gambling losses along with punitive damages, attorneys fees, and a court order to stop the alleged practices. It also requests that the case proceed as a class action on behalf of “All persons in Missouri who gambled and lost money in Stake’s online casino at any time during the five years preceding the filing of this action.”

Stake.us rejected similar claims in a suit filed in Alabama in May, which accused the popular sweepstakes casino site of offering unlicensed casino-style games.

The defendants have not yet responded to the allegations.

Featured image: Adin Ross via YouTube / Stake.us / Grok

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Gilbert Arenas in iPhone style video online. Gilbert Arenas says he didn't snitch on NBA stars as part of gambling probe in X video
Gilbert Arenas says he didn’t snitch on NBA stars as part of gambling probe in X video
Sophie Atkinson
A close-up photograph of multiple horse racing screens inside a dimly lit betting shop, displaying live race footage with galloping thoroughbreds rounding a track. Tax raid on betting could threaten 40,000 jobs in the UK, analysis warns
Tax raid on betting could threaten 40,000 jobs in the UK, analysis warns
Sophie Atkinson
What you need to know about the mobsters charged in rigged poker game scandal. Poker chips, cards and a gun on a black background. The concept of gambling and entertainment.
What you need to know about the mobsters charged in rigged poker game scandal
Suswati Basu
A close-up photograph of the Swedish flag billowing dramatically in a strong breeze against a clear blue sky. Swedish court upholds gambling authority's decision against Kornhults Idrottsklubb
Swedish court upholds gambling authority’s decision against Kornhults Idrottsklubb
Sophie Atkinson
Police arrest 147 in major Selangor gambling syndicate bust. Handcuffs on a poker table with poker chips
Police arrest 147 in major Selangor gambling syndicate bust
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gilbert Arenas in iPhone style video online. Gilbert Arenas says he didn't snitch on NBA stars as part of gambling probe in X video
Gambling

Gilbert Arenas says he didn't snitch on NBA stars as part of gambling probe in X video
Sophie Atkinson40 minutes

The former basketball point guard Gilbert Arenas has taken to social media to deny snitch allegations in the ongoing NBA gambling probe. On Monday, October 27, he posted a video...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software