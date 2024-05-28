Dragon’s Dogma 2 sells 3 million copies in just two months

Capcom says Dragon’s Dogma 2 has sold more than 3 million copies in two months. The milestone shows the success of the Japanese publisher’s follow-up to Dragon’s Dogma, a 2012 game that was enough of a cult hit to generate a sequel more than a decade later — and a sequel that has sold very well.

Capcom announced the news on X, thanking the many millions of “Arisen” for their support for the series. For those unfamiliar with the lands of Vermund and Battahl, the “Arisen” is the name of the protagonist of the critically acclaimed series.

Thank you to the 3 million Arisen who have embarked on adventures in Dragon's Dogma 2! We are grateful for your continued support. – The Dragon's Dogma 2 Team pic.twitter.com/jMZL6DUxxE — Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) May 28, 2024

The title’s success has been part of a huge year for Capcom, which earlier announced it was on track to record its seventh consecutive year of record-setting sales.

Full-year revenue for the publisher is expected to reach $979 million, and the Japanese gaming powerhouse attributed a part of this 8.3% increase on the previous year to Dragons Dogma 2. Which “has performed favorably,” according to the financial reports.

Despite the commercial and critical success, there has still been turbulence at the community level for both the publisher and the game. We reported earlier that Dragon’s Dogma 2 came in for significant criticism for its microtransactions.

Players were faced with the tempting conundrum of paying for fast travel in the game. Amongst other paid elements, the scheme cast a cloud over what was otherwise a big hit with fans. Still, the game at its core is a great high-fantasy romp, but hopefully, Capcom learns from the unrest of a healthy pool of fans of the dragon-slaying series.

Capcom has also quizzed fans of Dragon’s Dogma 2, asking them how much they would be willing to pay for downloadable content (DLC) and a host of other questions via a survey, hinting at future plans, and responses to existing problems.

Featured image via Capcom