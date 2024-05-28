Languagesx
Dragon's Dogma 2 sells 3 million copies in just two months

A dragon unleashing a torrent of balefire on a human knight
tl;dr

  • Dragon's Dogma 2 achieves 3 million sales in two months, marking a significant success for Capcom.
  • The milestone contributes to Capcom's record-setting year with expected revenue of $979 million.
  • Despite success, the game faces criticism for microtransactions, prompting Capcom to engage with the community for feedback and future plans.

Capcom says Dragon’s Dogma 2 has sold more than 3 million copies in two months. The milestone shows the success of the Japanese publisher’s follow-up to Dragon’s Dogma, a 2012 game that was enough of a cult hit to generate a sequel more than a decade later — and a sequel that has sold very well.

Dragons Dogma 2’s 3 million milestone

Capcom announced the news on X, thanking the many millions of “Arisen” for their support for the series. For those unfamiliar with the lands of Vermund and Battahl, the “Arisen” is the name of the protagonist of the critically acclaimed series.

 

The title’s success has been part of a huge year for Capcom, which earlier announced it was on track to record its seventh consecutive year of record-setting sales.

Full-year revenue for the publisher is expected to reach $979 million, and the Japanese gaming powerhouse attributed a part of this 8.3% increase on the previous year to Dragons Dogma 2. Which “has performed favorably,” according to the financial reports.

Despite the commercial and critical success, there has still been turbulence at the community level for both the publisher and the game. We reported earlier that Dragon’s Dogma 2 came in for significant criticism for its microtransactions.

Players were faced with the tempting conundrum of paying for fast travel in the game. Amongst other paid elements, the scheme cast a cloud over what was otherwise a big hit with fans. Still, the game at its core is a great high-fantasy romp, but hopefully, Capcom learns from the unrest of a healthy pool of fans of the dragon-slaying series.

We have put together a list of helpful ways to traverse the world of Dragon’s Dogma, the best mods, and a whole lot of useful tricks to get the best out of the Capcom title:

Capcom has also quizzed fans of Dragon’s Dogma 2, asking them how much they would be willing to pay for downloadable content (DLC) and a host of other questions via a survey, hinting at future plans, and responses to existing problems.

Featured image via Capcom

