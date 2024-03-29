Subscribe
Capcom survey quizzes players on Dragons Dogma 2 DLC prices

Games producer Capcom has released an in-depth survey document to receive user feedback on all things Dragons Dogma 2. The Japanese video game giant also asks thorough financial questions of the players who have picked up the title.

Dragons Dogma 2 is a polarising release from the same publisher as Street Fighter and Resident Evil. Players initially sped to give praise to the role-playing game’s content and combat system in their travels through the land of Vermund.

Many gaming sites have given the story arc and the game’s overall performance five starts, ten out of ten showings, but there is also the hanging sword of microtransactions.

As we reported on the game’s launch several microtransactions just didn’t feel right for a triple-A game to be asking gamers off the bat.

The PSN was down in most regions right before the launch and 70GB pre-load of the game. This delay added to the impact that money was needed to change a character’s appearance or unlock a fast-travel location.

Capcom quizzes players

In short, the game could have done without this added expensive window dressing and this survey will allow gamers to say their piece on the matter.

The online document provides a blank text box that will surely be brimming with gamer’s thoughts on microtransactions and their impact on the gaming experience.

Still, Capcom’s attempt to gain trust back with an open letterbox makes a slight difference to having no route to focus those frustrations.

The survey asks:

  • Which version of Dragon’s Dogma 2 did you purchase?
  • What things did you enjoy about Dragon’s Dogma 2 after playing it?
  • How satisfied are you with Dragon’s Dogma 2?
  • Please share what you like or dislike about Dragon’s Dogma
  • How memorable was the background music in Dragon’s Dogma 2’s official trailers?
  • Would you be interested in purchasing DLC for Dragon’s Dogma 2 if additional content were to be released?
  Would you be interested in purchasing DLC for Dragon's Dogma 2 if additional content were to be released?:
      1. Up to $9.99./Up to £9.99./Up to €9.99.
      2. $10.00 – $19.99/£10.00 – £19.99/€10.00 – €19.99
      3. $20.00 – $29.99/£20.00 – £29.99/€20.00 – €29.99
      4. $30.00 – $39.99/£30.00 – £39.99/€30.00 – €39.99
      5. $40.00 – $49.99/£40.00 – £49.99/€40.00 – €49.99
      6. More than $50.00./More than £50.00./More than €50.00

You can take the survey here and relay your thoughts back to Capcom on the above to be awarded with a fabulous wallpaper for your device of choice.

Image: Capcom.

