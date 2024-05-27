Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Doom’s next game, set in medieval times, could be announced at Xbox Games Showcase

Doom’s next game, set in medieval times, could be announced at Xbox Games Showcase

Doom: The Dark Ages could be announced at June Xbox Showcase - what we know so far. An epic scene from a video game featuring the central character, the Doom Slayer, in an action-packed battle against various demonic creatures. In the background, a fiery hellscape sets the scene, dominated by orange and red hues. Prominent figures include a towering demon and a commanding figure with multiple arms, suggesting a climactic moment in the game. The art style is detailed and dynamic, emphasizing the intense and chaotic nature of the game's universe.
The new Doom game may be set in a "medieval-inspired doom world"
tl;dr

  • Next Doom game, "Doom: The Dark Ages," rumored for Xbox Games Showcase.
  • Report suggests a medieval setting, following leaked documents and trademark filings.
  • Game may explore themes hinted by Doom Eternal's medieval elements, slated for multi-platform release.

The next Doom game will be called Doom: The Dark Ages, and it is expected to be unveiled at the Xbox Games Showcase in June, according to Insider Gaming.

The report, which remains unverified, suggests that this new entry in the Doom series has been under development for four years and will be set in a “medieval-inspired doom world”.

In September, leaked documents surfaced indicating Bethesda‘s financial strategies for the years 2020 to 2024. These documents hinted at the launch of a new Doom game. Among the titles, “Doom Year Zero” was mentioned, with a planned release for 2024.

Earlier this month, it was then reported that Bethesda had trademarked ‘IDKFA’, the name of a well-known Doom cheat code, sparking rumors of its connection to a new game in the series.

Doom Eternal’s Game Director Hugo Martin has also suggested the possibility of future Doom games exploring a medieval theme. In a 2021 interview with Polygon, Martin stated, “Could we tell a story about when [the Doom Slayer] first came to that place with the Sentinels, almost like a more medieval setting, a fantasy setting?”

The previous installment, 2020’s Doom Eternal, included medieval elements in certain areas, so the description of a medieval motif could imply a range of possibilities. However, it seems to suggest the likelihood of either time travel or a prequel scenario.

Reports also claim that the title will be released across multiple platforms including PS5, and Windows Central has confirmed this, noting that the new game is also “slated for PlayStation.” Although there is no explicit mention of a Nintendo release, the Switch has still gotten a version of Doom’s major releases since the series effectively rebooted in 2016, including what were considered “impossible ports” of the latest titles and their DLC. The game is expected to come to Xbox Game Pass as well, considering Xbox owns Bethesda Softworks, which owns id Software.

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase in June

On June 9, 2024, the showcase will get underway at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK. There’s no other information about the reveal event, other than the general reminder that Microsoft’s video games operation includes Xbox Game Studios, Activision Blizzard, and Bethesda Game Studios.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was announced as the newest title in the fabled first-person shooter series and full details of the game will be unveiled at the showcase. Starfield’s Shattered Space expansion seems very likely to appear. Doom: The Dark Ages is also expected to be officially revealed, and Perfect Dark is looking ripe for a summer announcement.

Other games in development include Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Bethesda Softworks), and Rare Adventure Everwild. There is also Obsidian Entertainment’s Avowed, and post-release support for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 to consider, maybe even Ara: History Untold and Visions of Mana.

Featured image: id Software / Bethesda

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Doom: The Dark Ages could be announced at June Xbox Showcase - what we know so far. An epic scene from a video game featuring the central character, the Doom Slayer, in an action-packed battle against various demonic creatures. In the background, a fiery hellscape sets the scene, dominated by orange and red hues. Prominent figures include a towering demon and a commanding figure with multiple arms, suggesting a climactic moment in the game. The art style is detailed and dynamic, emphasizing the intense and chaotic nature of the game's universe.
Doom’s next game, set in medieval times, could be announced at Xbox Games Showcase
Suswati Basu
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 promotional logo
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s teaser trailer sure loves the 1990s
Owen Good
a screenshot of an island from skull and bones with ships sailing around it
Try Ubisoft’s ‘AAAA’ game Skull & Bones for free
Ali Rees
Cover image for Wrecked, Fortnite's Chapter 5 Season 3 game
Ninja blasts Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 vehicle mode
Graeme Hanna
a playstation Days of Play banner featuring Astro, the robot from Astro's Playroom
PlayStation leak sends good news to fans of adorable robots
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI image of facial recognition cameras on top of a vehicle
Technology

Dystopian FaceWatch tech placing Brits in 'digital police line-ups'
Graeme Hanna17 seconds

A British civil liberties campaign organization has warned citizens are unwittingly being added to police watch lists by facial recognition technology. The alert from Big Brother Watch comes after a...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.