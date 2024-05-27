Doom’s next game, set in medieval times, could be announced at Xbox Games Showcase

The next Doom game will be called Doom: The Dark Ages, and it is expected to be unveiled at the Xbox Games Showcase in June, according to Insider Gaming.

The report, which remains unverified, suggests that this new entry in the Doom series has been under development for four years and will be set in a “medieval-inspired doom world”.

In September, leaked documents surfaced indicating Bethesda‘s financial strategies for the years 2020 to 2024. These documents hinted at the launch of a new Doom game. Among the titles, “Doom Year Zero” was mentioned, with a planned release for 2024.

Earlier this month, it was then reported that Bethesda had trademarked ‘IDKFA’, the name of a well-known Doom cheat code, sparking rumors of its connection to a new game in the series.

Doom Eternal’s Game Director Hugo Martin has also suggested the possibility of future Doom games exploring a medieval theme. In a 2021 interview with Polygon, Martin stated, “Could we tell a story about when [the Doom Slayer] first came to that place with the Sentinels, almost like a more medieval setting, a fantasy setting?”

The previous installment, 2020’s Doom Eternal, included medieval elements in certain areas, so the description of a medieval motif could imply a range of possibilities. However, it seems to suggest the likelihood of either time travel or a prequel scenario.

To expand upon the report with some additional information: DOOM: The Dark Ages will be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase next month and will be revealed as a multiplatform release — Yes; it's coming to PlayStation 5. https://t.co/7l0Zxb4vcN — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) May 24, 2024

Reports also claim that the title will be released across multiple platforms including PS5, and Windows Central has confirmed this, noting that the new game is also “slated for PlayStation.” Although there is no explicit mention of a Nintendo release, the Switch has still gotten a version of Doom’s major releases since the series effectively rebooted in 2016, including what were considered “impossible ports” of the latest titles and their DLC. The game is expected to come to Xbox Game Pass as well, considering Xbox owns Bethesda Softworks, which owns id Software.

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase in June

On June 9, 2024, the showcase will get underway at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK. There’s no other information about the reveal event, other than the general reminder that Microsoft’s video games operation includes Xbox Game Studios, Activision Blizzard, and Bethesda Game Studios.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was announced as the newest title in the fabled first-person shooter series and full details of the game will be unveiled at the showcase. Starfield’s Shattered Space expansion seems very likely to appear. Doom: The Dark Ages is also expected to be officially revealed, and Perfect Dark is looking ripe for a summer announcement.

Other games in development include Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Bethesda Softworks), and Rare Adventure Everwild. There is also Obsidian Entertainment’s Avowed, and post-release support for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 to consider, maybe even Ara: History Untold and Visions of Mana.

Featured image: id Software / Bethesda