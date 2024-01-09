Xbox Developer Direct to showcase new Indiana Jones game

Xbox has confirmed that an untitled Indiana Jones is in the making and will be shown at its latest Developer Direct showcase.

Fans will get an inside look at a selection of highly anticipated games coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass, including Obsidian RPG Avowed, as well as the long-awaited sequel Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

Is the Indiana Jones game coming to Xbox?

In a recent blog post, Xbox announced that its upcoming Indiana Jones game will take center stage. The post revealed that developers from MachineGames will present “more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights,” culminating in “the premier of the first gameplay trailer.”

Don't miss the gameplay reveal of our new #IndianaJones game at the Xbox #DeveloperDirect. We can't wait to show you what we've been working on! pic.twitter.com/lCNKWiFN2k — machinegames (@machinegames) January 9, 2024

It also said that players would be able to see details about the game’s setting and story, how fans will actually play as the legendary explorer, as well as information about Indy’s next globe-trotting adventure.

Discussing the Indiana Jones game, Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard remained tight-lipped last year, telling Esquire, “We’ll talk next year.” True to his word, the project has remained shrouded in secrecy since then.

What other games will feature at Developer Direct?

Next is Obsidian’s next RPG, Avowed, which will be featured with a “behind the scenes” look at Hellblade 2. Ara: History Untold, the strategy game being developed at Oxide Games, under the supervision of former Civilization creators, will also be showcased. The post said “new gameplay and share more details about the inspiration, key features, and road ahead.”

On the same day, it was announced that ZeniMax Online Studios would globally unveil The Elder Scrolls Online. The development team is expected to discuss the game’s next major chapter, including the new zone, storyline, and other significant features in this year’s biggest update.

The press release specified that the show would not have updates on games from Activision Blizzard and that more news on it would be released later this year.

Xbox fixes for some games

Earlier today (January 9th), reports suggested that a fix for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox was on its way. Saved games were apparently being deleted, resulting in the loss of days of gameplay.

The Developers Direct event will take place on Thursday, January 18th at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm UK.

Featured Image: Pexels