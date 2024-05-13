Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Perfect Dark looking more and more ripe for a summer announcement

Perfect Dark looking more and more ripe for a summer announcement

Perfect Dark reboot likely to debut at Xbox June Showcase. Gameplay shows silhouette of woman looking over horizon with pyramids
Perfect Dark may not be in such a bad state after all

There is a speculation that the Perfect Dark reboot could show up at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9.

According to the DirectXbox Podcast, commentator NateTheHate said: “At this point, I fully expect that we will see Perfect Dark next month, and that some of the more recent rumors may have been outdated information, perhaps […] I’ve have been hearing things this week that Perfect Dark is not in that bad of a state.”

Jeff Grubb of Giant Bomb responded stating, “Yeah, since talking about it, I’ve heard it could show up at the Xbox Showcase as well.”

What is the new Perfect Dark game about?

Perfect Dark was officially revealed in late 2020 and described as a “secret agent thriller set in a near-future world.” It is supposed to be a re-imagining of one of the best-loved IPs in gaming history.

In a detailed introductory video from 2020, game director Dan Neuburger characterized the project as a franchise reinvention, stating, “There really isn’t a game out there that’s hitting that sort of blockbuster secret agent vision.” The trailer revealed that Joanna Dark will resume her role as the main character. However, no specific release date or window was provided.

Neuburger continued saying that Perfect Dark was “revolutionary” for its time, and that “it did a lot of things that other games weren’t doing.”

“It’s been so long since the first installment and sort of rethink what that could be and how we bring that into the modern era is a really interesting problem to solve,” said the director.

Studio head Darrell Gallagher said at the time that “what we really like was the idea of secret agents,” while design director Drew Murray added that the game would have elements of espionage, reconnaissance, and tricking people.

Rumors of a new Perfect Dark game have been circulating for a while, and although Xbox initially minimized the significance of a Perfect Dark Twitter account linked to a Microsoft email address, its existence sparked discussions.

The Initiative, revealed at E3 2018, has recruited personnel from prominent developers like Crystal Dynamics, Bungie, and Naughty Dog, among others. According to a blog post about Perfect Dark, the studio has assembled “some of the most talented game makers from around the industry who all share a passion for storytelling, world-building and creating memorable game experiences.”

Featured image: Xbox / Microsoft

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Perfect Dark reboot likely to debut at Xbox June Showcase. Gameplay shows silhouette of woman looking over horizon with pyramids
Perfect Dark looking more and more ripe for a summer announcement
Suswati Basu
AI image of a 'Roaring Kitty' with an GME influence / GameStop shares surge and halt after Roaring Kitty returns to social media
Why GameStop (GME) shares have been halted after recent price surge
Graeme Hanna
What we could expect from Hideo Kojima's new horror game OD. Gameplay shows woman screaming
What we could expect from Hideo Kojima’s new horror game OD
Suswati Basu
A screenshot from Red Dead Redemption
Is Red Dead Redemption 1 actually coming to PC? It looks like it might be after all
Paul McNally
Artwork from Adventure Beckons in Star Citizen
New Star Citizen update Adventure Beckons introduces animals, hoverbikes, and much more
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Perfect Dark reboot likely to debut at Xbox June Showcase. Gameplay shows silhouette of woman looking over horizon with pyramids
Gaming

Perfect Dark looking more and more ripe for a summer announcement
Suswati Basu6 seconds

There is a speculation that the Perfect Dark reboot could show up at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9. According to the DirectXbox Podcast, commentator NateTheHate said: “At this...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.