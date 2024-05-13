Perfect Dark looking more and more ripe for a summer announcement

There is a speculation that the Perfect Dark reboot could show up at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9.

According to the DirectXbox Podcast, commentator NateTheHate said: “At this point, I fully expect that we will see Perfect Dark next month, and that some of the more recent rumors may have been outdated information, perhaps […] I’ve have been hearing things this week that Perfect Dark is not in that bad of a state.”

Jeff Grubb of Giant Bomb responded stating, “Yeah, since talking about it, I’ve heard it could show up at the Xbox Showcase as well.”

What is the new Perfect Dark game about?

Perfect Dark was officially revealed in late 2020 and described as a “secret agent thriller set in a near-future world.” It is supposed to be a re-imagining of one of the best-loved IPs in gaming history.

In a detailed introductory video from 2020, game director Dan Neuburger characterized the project as a franchise reinvention, stating, “There really isn’t a game out there that’s hitting that sort of blockbuster secret agent vision.” The trailer revealed that Joanna Dark will resume her role as the main character. However, no specific release date or window was provided.

Neuburger continued saying that Perfect Dark was “revolutionary” for its time, and that “it did a lot of things that other games weren’t doing.”

“It’s been so long since the first installment and sort of rethink what that could be and how we bring that into the modern era is a really interesting problem to solve,” said the director.

Studio head Darrell Gallagher said at the time that “what we really like was the idea of secret agents,” while design director Drew Murray added that the game would have elements of espionage, reconnaissance, and tricking people.

Rumors of a new Perfect Dark game have been circulating for a while, and although Xbox initially minimized the significance of a Perfect Dark Twitter account linked to a Microsoft email address, its existence sparked discussions.

The Initiative, revealed at E3 2018, has recruited personnel from prominent developers like Crystal Dynamics, Bungie, and Naughty Dog, among others. According to a blog post about Perfect Dark, the studio has assembled “some of the most talented game makers from around the industry who all share a passion for storytelling, world-building and creating memorable game experiences.”

