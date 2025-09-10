Dina Titus’s attempt to add FAIR BET Act to defense bill goes nowhere

Nevada Rep. Dina Titus’s FAIR BET Act hasn’t been accepted as an amendment to the NDAA, a move which she says is an “easy fix that should have been adopted.”

It was back in July when the representative proposed the new legislation in hope of reversing the tax adjustments soon set to affect gamblers.

In President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill Act, gamblers would be required to pay taxes on a portion of their losses. This big change-up is set to take effect by 2026.

Titus, however, then introduced her new idea – the FAIR BET Act – which she described would “undo the Senate mistake by keeping the 100 percent loss policy in place.”

The FAIR BET Act is not ideological. It is just fair, good tax policy. pic.twitter.com/v6FaKoOvw0 — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) July 15, 2025

“This will ensure that gamblers don’t have to pay taxes on phantom income and are not lured to offshore and unregulated markets,” the Congresswoman explained in her speech at the beginning of summer.

FAIR BET Act aimed to restore the 100% gambling loss tax deduction

At the end of August, the FAIR BET Act was introduced as an amendment to the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

It was then that Titus urged Republicans “to make this amendment in order when it goes before the House Rules Committee upon our return to Congress next month.” She also stated that “the fight to restore the 100% gambling loss tax deduction continues.”

Now, however, it has been confirmed that the proposal hasn’t been accepted as an amendment to the NDAA.

Unfortunately, the GOP-controlled Rules Committee did not accept the FAIR BET Act as an amendment to the NDAA. This was an easy fix that should have been adopted. Nonetheless, I will continue to build support to restore the 100% gambling loss deduction. — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) September 9, 2025

“Unfortunately, the GOP-controlled Rules Committee did not accept the FAIR BET Act as an amendment to the NDAA. This was an easy fix that should have been adopted. Nonetheless, I will continue to build support to restore the 100% gambling loss deduction,” Titus shared to X.

The United States isn’t the first to go forth with a shake-up to the gambling industry, as the United Kingdom is also introducing new measures which have seen opposition. The British Horseracing Authority is an association that is making a stand against the government’s tax proposals.

