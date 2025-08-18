Home British Horseracing plans unprecedented protest against government tax proposals

British Horseracing plans unprecedented protest against government tax proposals

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has confirmed that no race meetings will take place in Britain on Wednesday, September 10, as the industry makes a high-profile stand against the UK Government’s tax proposals. Graphic with the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) logo and large bold text reading ‘RACING CANCELLED’. Below, it states ‘Wednesday 10 September’ and the hashtag ‘#AxeTheRacingTax’. The background shows a horse racing starting gate silhouetted against a sunset.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has confirmed that no race meetings will take place in Britain on Wednesday, September 10, as the industry makes a high-profile stand against the UK government’s tax proposals. 

The ruling Labour administration has proposed introducing a unified single rate for online betting duties, but the BHA insists this would create “devastating consequences” for horse racing, which is attended by approximately five million people per year and supports 85,000 jobs across the country.

Due to the proposed tax hike, British Racing is stepping up plans for its ‘Axe the Racing Tax’ campaign, ahead of the UK Chancellor’s Autumn Budget. This includes the unprecedented decision not to hold any race meetings on September 10. 

In the UK, horse racing takes place almost every day of the year, so this action will make a big statement. Apart from inclement weather, equine virus, or national emergencies (such as the Covid-19 pandemic), this will be the first time in modern history that no races will take place on a ‘normal day’, due to the protests against the government’s plans.

The planned horse racing meetings on September 10 at Lingfield Park, Carlisle, Uttoxeter, and Kempton Park will now be rescheduled, with the action complemented by a large-scale demo at Westminster, taking the protests to the heart of British government. 

Senior industry figures will be joined by horse owners, trainers, jockeys, and other enthusiasts to underline their opposition to the proposed tax hikes, on an industry said to be worth £4.1 billion ($5.6 billion) to the UK economy. 

Tax rise on racing could be catastrophic

Brant Dunshea, Chief Executive of the British Horseracing Authority, explained the rationale for the unprecedented protest action and why it matters so much.

“British Racing is already in a precarious financial position and research has shown that a tax rise on racing could be catastrophic for the sport and the thousands of jobs that rely on it in towns and communities across the country,” he said.

“This is the first time that British Racing has chosen not to race due to Government proposals. We haven’t taken this decision lightly but in doing so, we are urging the Government to rethink this tax proposal to protect the future of our sport, which is a cherished part of Britain’s heritage and culture.” 

Betting and Gaming Council opposes race cancellations

Economic research commissioned by the BHA has indicated that aligning the existing 15% tax on British horseracing paid by bookmakers with the 21% tax on online games of chance could lead to a £330 million ($447 million) revenue black hole for the racing industry over the first five years of the policy.

This is because betting operators would likely aim to offset the impact of tax rises by increasing prices, reducing bonuses, as well as trimming advertising spending. 

It has also been predicted that 2,752 jobs could be threatened in the first year of the policy, due to expected cuts.

This is because betting operators are likely to seek to offset any tax rises through increasing prices, cutting bonuses, and reducing advertising and marketing budgets.

The UK Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), which recently blasted proposals to hike gambling taxes, has commented to question the decision to postpone the race meetings, as well as the lack of consultation with betting operators. 

The council struck a conciliatory tone, expressing its concern that “futile political gestures will only antagonise the Government and frustrate punters instead of delivering a solution to a shared challenge facing both racing and betting.” 

It stated its commitment to working with the racing industry “constructively” to prevent any further tax increases, while defending its own position and significant contribution to the UK economy.

Image credit: BHA

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter / The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the league’s players’ association have indicated they will support further restrictions on prop bets to reduce the risk of athlete manipulation and abuse from bettors.
NBA and Players Association willing to look into limiting player prop bets
Graeme Hanna
A photograph of a split-scene composition featuring the German flag prominently displayed on the left side. On the right, the opulent interior of a casino is visible, with roulette wheels and card tables bathed in a warm glow. A thrilling horse race unfolds on the left, featuring several sleek, dark bay horses galloping across a track, with spectators cheering along the sidelines. Soft, diffused lighting highlights the rich colors of the flag and the luxurious details of the casino, creating a dynamic contrast between sport and leisure.
German regulator, GGL, shares quarterly revenue for first time
Sophie Atkinson
A photograph of a worn wooden office desk cluttered with a disorganized stack of documents labeled "CONFIDENTIAL". The papers are slightly yellowed, with some corners folded and a single paperclip holding them together. A vintage brass desk lamp with a green shade casts a warm glow on the scene, highlighting the texture of the wood grain and creating long shadows across the surface. The background is blurred, suggesting a busy office environment.
Arizona Department of Gaming issues cease-and-desist letters to four operators
Sophie Atkinson
DraftKings branded building, with large windows. Outside the building is a fence.
DraftKings to enter into Missouri, as license is granted
Sophie Atkinson
kalshi maryland
Kalshi gets pause in Maryland, Nevada insists on discovery process
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter / The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the league’s players’ association have indicated they will support further restrictions on prop bets to reduce the risk of athlete manipulation and abuse from bettors.
Betting

NBA and Players Association willing to look into limiting player prop bets
Graeme Hanna1 hour

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the league’s players’ association have indicated they will support further restrictions on prop bets to reduce the risk of athlete manipulation and abuse from...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.