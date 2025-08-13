Home BGC slams Gordon Brown over UK gambling tax hike plan backed by IPPR

BGC slams Gordon Brown over UK gambling tax hike plan backed by IPPR

BGC logo / The UK Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has taken aim at former Prime Minister Gordon Brown for supporting proposals to hike gambling tax to raise funds to address child poverty. 

The UK Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has taken aim at former Prime Minister Gordon Brown for supporting proposals to hike gambling tax to raise funds to address child poverty. 

Brown spoke out publicly to back a report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), as the think tank urged the current British Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, to commit to a significant policy change that would reportedly raise around £3 billion ($4 billion) per year. 

Those claims from the IPPR have been shot down by the BGC, which described the suggestions as “anything but thoughtful.”

The industry body outlined that the figures being used were incorrect. It was said that the sector raises £2.5 billion in tax per year, but the figure was corrected as £4 billion.

Crucially for the betting industry, the commentary from BGC chief executive Grainne Hurst, went on to detail the key policy decision implemented by Brown, as Chancellor, more than two decades ago.

It described his position taken last week as “a vast departure from Brown’s own solutions on betting and gaming taxes when he was in charge of the public’s finances. 

“Long since hailed as a masterstroke, his interventions raised more tax, secured more jobs, and created one of this country’s global business success stories.” 

That is a reference to the decision to axe the practice of applying tax to punters’ bets, which had a direct impact on the behavior of bettors. Once tax was no longer being added to stakes, gamblers began to bet more. 

Naive tax plans and political grandstanding won’t help

The BGC states the amounts increased from £27 billion ($37 billion) to almost £53 billion ($72 billion), with a significant direct benefit of collecting more tax, overall. 

They went on to aim a stinging attack at “think tanks for hire, like the Social Market Foundation and IPPR, (which) are in bed with anti-gambling prohibitionists who simply don’t like our industry.” 

Then the BGC pointed to a contradiction with the organizations wanting to see fewer people gambling, but basing their research and report recommendations on existing numbers still gambling.

“How can you reduce the number of people betting and increase taxes simultaneously?”, posed the Council.

The response finished with pointed political questions directed at the current UK government and a defense of the betting industry. The BGC insisted that it wants to play its part to help stimulate economic growth, but “naive tax plans and political grandstanding won’t help with any of that.”

Image credit: BGC

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Super Cup promotional image from UEFA official
Super Cup 2025 betting preview: PSG vs Spurs
Jacob Woodward
Star Entertainment sent its share price soaring after announcing a deal to rekindle its partnership with Hong Kong-based investors. 
Star Entertainment recovers Hong Kong investor rescue deal
Graeme Hanna
Inspired Entertainment has confirmed the launch of V-play Football Brazil in partnership with EstrelaBet and Altenar.
Inspired Entertainment confirms latest Brazil expansion for V-play Football
Graeme Hanna
KSA puts TonyBet on notice for FIFA and Ballon d’Or bets
Joel Loynds
PFF launches new app that claims it has same info as NFL teams
Joel Loynds

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Super Cup promotional image from UEFA official
Betting

Super Cup 2025 betting preview: PSG vs Spurs
Jacob Woodward2 hours

The UEFA Super Cup gets underway in the city of Udine between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs). We look at the statistics and the best odds on offer...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.