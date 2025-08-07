Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home IPPR urges UK government to increase gambling tax to address child poverty

IPPR urges UK government to increase gambling tax to address child poverty

AI image to depict a UK betting site / The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) has called upon the UK government to significantly increase gambling tax, as a means to reduce child poverty. 

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) has called upon the UK government to significantly increase gambling tax, as a means to reduce child poverty.

The think-tank has set out its position with the aim of the policy change raising around £3 billion ($4 billion) per year, while it insists there would be no real boost to the illicit gambling market.

One high-profile figure backing the IPPR proposals is former British Prime Minister and long-time Chancellor, Gordon Brown. He has called upon the incumbent, Rachel Reeves, to hike gambling taxes so that changes can be made in the upcoming autumn budget.

The report released by the IPPR states that there are options on the table for the government to remove the two-child limit and scrap the household benefit caps.

These two distinct welfare policies restrict the financial support provided to families through benefits. They are issues that are controversial and viewed by many as priorities to be addressed, but at present, there is no sign of change from the ruling Labour Party.

It is believed that the measures to alleviate child poverty for 500,000 people would cost £3 billion, and to raise the finance, lawmakers have been advised to consider that “Gambling taxation is an area ripe for reform,” according to the report.

“It is inescapable that gambling causes serious harm and a significant share of profits derive from the most frequent users, who are at most risk of harmful patterns of play, often linked to addiction or financial distress.”

Gambling industry body says tax plan is ‘economically reckless’

The think-tank goes on to state that gambling operators, which are largely exempt from VAT and often based overseas, should be expected to contribute more to address social harm, especially as the industry is so profitable.

It has been recommended to increase remote gaming duty from 21% to 50%, with machine games duty increasing from 20% to 50% on operator profit.

The hike would follow the increase of overall betting duty from 15% to 25%, with the IPPR estimating that the government could generate an additional £1.8 billion ($2.4 billion) in the 2026-27 financial year.

Brown has spoken out in support of the proposals, claiming that the “undertaxed” gambling sector is “by far the most cost-effective way” for Chancellor Reeves to act to lift children out of poverty.

As expected, the reception from the industry has not been as welcoming, with the Betting and Gaming Council warning the “economically reckless” plan would push gamblers toward the underground market.

UK gambling industry lobbyists are said to be organizing meetings and events to schmooze ministers ahead of a feared tax rise.

Image credit: Grok/X

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Image of cash and lottery tickets / The Cayuga Nation has won a key legal battle after a federal judge ruled that its lawsuit against New York State over gaming rights can move forward. 
Cayuga Nation victory over New York State on lottery activity
Graeme Hanna
Outside the JPMorgan Chase & Co building in New York.
JPMorgan Chase acquires stake in Star Entertainment, filing shows
Sophie Atkinson
A cinematic shot of a person sitting at a desk, wearing a hoodie and a mask. They are playing a virtual poker game on a laptop. The room is dimly lit, with a potted plant and a lamp in the background. The laptop screen shows a poker table with multiple players and various card symbols. WLA shares commitment to combating match-fixing and maintaining sports integrity
WLA shares commitment to combating match fixing and maintaining sports integrity
Sophie Atkinson
Light & Wonder Kong series. Three gambling machines lined up next to each other, with Kong on the screens. Light & Wonder reports huge 16% increase in net income for Q2
Light & Wonder reports huge 16% increase in net income for Q2
Sophie Atkinson
WPT European Championship. Back of someone's head wearing a black baseball cap that says 'DraftKings'on it. DraftKings reports major 37% revenue spike in Q2
DraftKings reports major 37% revenue spike in Q2
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Image of cash and lottery tickets / The Cayuga Nation has won a key legal battle after a federal judge ruled that its lawsuit against New York State over gaming rights can move forward. 
Gambling

Cayuga Nation victory over New York State on lottery activity
Graeme Hanna33 minutes

The Cayuga Nation has won a key legal battle after a federal judge ruled that its lawsuit against New York State over gaming rights can move forward.  The Nation claims...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.