Novig said trading volume rose nearly 94% and first-time depositors increased more than 218% across the 20 days before and after its Sept. 9 “Just Sports” campaign starring Sydney Sweeney, according to CNBC’s report of co-founder Jacob Fortinsky’s figures.

The company launched as a federally regulated prediction-market platform on Aug. 4. The campaign’s timing also overlapped with the start of the NFL season, so the reported comparison does not establish that the advertisement alone drove the increase.

Growth across several measures

Novig also reported that active users climbed 96% month over month and 260% year over year in September. App downloads rose by more than 187%, while Fortinsky said he had not expected the campaign and NFL season kickoff together to bring in that level of activity.

The ad presented Novig as a sports-focused platform, with Sweeney describing its exclusions of contracts involving wars, deaths and politics. Fortinsky told CNBC that Sweeney approached the company about taking an equity stake because of that approach. Novig did not disclose the size of any stake.

The platform’s Aug. 4 launch as a nationwide sports prediction market put it in front of customers in a competitive field. The new figures show a sharp rise in activity around its marketing push, but do not say how many newly acquired users continued trading afterward.

Backlash and operating choices

Some female athletes criticized the campaign, saying it could harm perceptions of women in sports. Fortinsky said the ad aimed to explain what Novig offers rather than represent female athletes, and that he respected the views expressed. He also said he and the team are fans of women’s sports.

Novig sued multiple states shortly after launch, arguing that states cannot regulate its sports event contracts. It also limits platform access to users aged 21 and older; CNBC reported that Kalshi and Polymarket U.S. allow users over 18. Those choices set Novig’s operating position apart from its competitors, while its state lawsuits put its view of the regulatory boundary at the center of its expansion strategy.

Competition and funding

Novig is competing with established prediction-market platforms including Kalshi and Polymarket, and it has also used sports partnerships to raise its profile. The company’s partnership with the New York Mets is another example of that brand-building effort. Celebrity marketing can generate attention quickly; these figures alone do not show whether that attention will translate into sustained use.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Novig is raising funding at a $2 billion valuation. Forbes reported that the company raised a $75 million Series B in February at a $500 million valuation. Novig did not disclose the size of the new round or the participating investors, leaving its reported growth and fundraising ambitions as separate measures of how the business is progressing.