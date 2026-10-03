Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Webster is drafting legislation that would require licensed online gaming companies operating in the state to send users monthly activity statements. He is circulating a co-sponsorship memorandum, so the proposal remains at the drafting stage-not a filed bill or a new legal requirement for operators.

The measure would give users a recurring notice showing how much they wagered, according to the memorandum described by CDC Gaming. The available account does not specify which other figures a statement would include, when operators would have to send it, or how compliance would be enforced.

Proposal remains in development

Webster, identified in the primary report as a Democrat from Collegeville, says the proposal would apply to licensed online gaming companies operating in Pennsylvania. The report does not establish that its scope is limited to sports betting, or provide the text of a bill that would settle which operators and activities are covered.

The draft is intended to mirror a requirement the Australian government implemented in July 2022. Webster’s memorandum refers to a University of Sydney study and presents its findings as support for the view that activity statements helped the most severe problem gamblers change their behavior. That is Webster’s characterization of the research, not an independently established finding in the available proposal details.

There is a more cautious account of the evidence. Gambling Harm, discussing the Australian research, said it found limited effects from activity statements and noted that reports of changed behavior were self-reported. The two accounts should not be conflated: the Pennsylvania proposal’s rationale is clear, but the available information does not establish how effective the statements would be for users in practice.

State and overseas context

Monthly account summaries have also featured in policy discussions beyond Pennsylvania. New York lawmakers advanced a separate measure on mobile sports-wagering account statements, according to the research material; that proposal is distinct from Webster’s draft and does not establish what Pennsylvania’s eventual requirements would contain.

Australia provides the model Webster cites, but the primary report gives few details about how Pennsylvania would adapt it. It does not describe a required statement format, delivery method, reporting deadline, or whether operators would have to show users additional information beyond the amount wagered.

Those details matter for the operating burden. A general monthly notice and a standardized account statement with prescribed fields could require different changes to an operator’s systems and customer communications. Until draft language is available, neither the final scope nor the compliance work can be assessed precisely.

Casino.org reported that Webster’s proposal followed a co-sponsorship memorandum circulated to Pennsylvania House members and that no bill had been introduced as of October 2, 2026. The same outlet reported that the memorandum cited a rise of more than 300% in calls and texts to the state’s gambling helpline involving online betting between 2021 and 2024. Those figures were presented as part of the case for the measure, rather than as provisions of the draft.

The Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg.

Next step is a bill filing

For now, Webster is seeking support for legislation he is still drafting. The available reporting gives no filing date, committee assignment, hearing schedule, or enactment timeline, so licensed operators have no new monthly-statement obligation based on this proposal.

If Webster files a bill, its text will determine which companies must send statements and what users will see. Until then, the memorandum signals a possible transparency requirement, not a change in Pennsylvania’s rules.