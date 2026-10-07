Maine’s online casino market is legal but not live, with the Maine Gambling Control Unit taking public comments on proposed rules through Oct. 30 as a federal lawsuit challenging tribal exclusivity remains unresolved. No launch date has been confirmed, leaving operators’ path into the market dependent on rulemaking and an ongoing court fight.

Rules and lawsuit shape the rollout

The Gambling Control Unit released its proposed online casino rulemaking notice on Sept. 30. It covers licensing, house rules, wagering systems, cybersecurity, geolocation, responsible gambling, advertising, promotions, contracts and complaints.

Comments are due Friday, Oct. 30. The proposed requirements are an important step, but they do not mean operators can begin accepting wagers: final rules and licensing steps still remain.

Churchill Downs, which owns Oxford Casino Hotel, filed a federal lawsuit in January against Gambling Control Unit Director Milt Champion over the tribal-exclusive model. The complaint challenges who can provide online casinos in Maine, including language tied to race or citizenship, according to the primary report.

The case remains unresolved. Its outcome could affect the structure of the market, while the rulemaking process determines what operators must meet to participate.

LD 1164 established a framework giving Maine’s four tribes exclusive access to online casino gaming. Gov. Janet Mills took no action on the bill in January, allowing it to become law; legalization, however, did not bring an immediate launch.

The Gambling Control Unit held earlier meetings in June at Hollywood Casino in Bangor and in August at Oxford Casino in Oxford. Another meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 20, as the agency works through the regulatory process.

Maine has also moved to restrict sweepstakes casinos. The Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee approved a ban in March, and Mills signed it in April. The law targets operators using a dual-currency payment system to simulate casino-style gaming, with civil penalties ranging from $10,000 to $100,000.

The distinction between legal authorization and an operating market is playing out elsewhere, too. Ohio’s proposed online casino market is also being shaped by regulatory and venue requirements, as outlined in Ohio’s online casino proposal.

Licensing and timing remain uncertain

Caesars Palace Online Casino has announced partnerships with three Wabanaki Nations, a sign that an operator is preparing for a market that has yet to open. But partnerships alone do not resolve the outstanding questions around final rules, license applications and the lawsuit.

The next milestones are the Oct. 20 regulator meeting and the Oct. 30 comment deadline. After comments are reviewed, final rules must be adopted and license applications opened before operators can launch.

SportsLine has estimated that Maine’s online casino market could launch in early 2027, but the state has not confirmed a timetable. The unresolved lawsuit may also affect the rollout, so the estimate is not a guaranteed launch window.

The sequence matters: authorization establishes that the market can exist, while rules and licenses establish how it can operate. Alberta’s regulated online gambling launch offers a contrast, with authorization followed by a functioning market under consumer-protection rules.