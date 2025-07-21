British Horseracing Authority calls on Government to ‘axe the tax’

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) is calling on the UK Government to ‘axe the tax,’ as the Treasury looks into reforming gambling tax.

At the beginning of the month, the topic of a gambling tax reform was debated in the House of Commons in the UK with a new plan suggesting the existing three-tax structure of online gambling duties should be replaced with a Remote Betting and Gaming Duty.

If this is to go ahead, it would mean gambling tax on horseracing would be at the same rate as online casinos and slot games.

🚨 British racing is under threat 🤝 We’re leading #AxeTheRacingTax, an industry campaign to scrap the Treasury's tax harmonisation proposals, and we need you to play your part. ✍️ Write to your MP now, using our easy guide: https://t.co/8KpD9x60nB pic.twitter.com/toPlgwx1jt — British Horseracing Authority (@BHAHorseracing) July 18, 2025

In response, the British Horseracing Authority says it has submitted the sport’s formal response to the HM Treasury’s consultation and has called for horseracing to be taxed at a different and lower rate to all other forms of betting.

“A tax hike for bookmakers on racing betting in the Autumn Budget would be the third leg of a triple whammy of financial threats caused by Government policies, including affordability checks on racing bettors and a lack of Levy reform, which jeopardise the future of the sport in Britain,” a new press release says.

‘Axe The Racing Tax’ campaign launched by British Horseracing Authority

According to BHA, economic analysis shows that racing could lose at least £66 million ($89 million) of income a year under the proposals. They say that, in a worst-case scenario, the sport could lose £160 million ($215 million) of income a year.

The Treasury’s public consultation will close today (July 21), with civil servants to review the responses in the coming weeks before making recommendations to ministers.

In an effort to spread the word about its stance, the BHA is spearheading an ‘Axe The Racing Tax’ campaign later this month, which will invite racing fans and members of the public to get involved. A call for people to write to their local Member of Parliament has also been issued.

‘Vital that the Government carefully considers the argument’

Speaking on their stance, Brant Dunshea, Acting Chief Executive of the British Horseracing Authority, said: “British racing’s stakeholders are united in their opposition to the Treasury’s proposals to harmonise remote gambling duties.

“Horseracing has a uniquely symbiotic relationship with betting and the Government must recognise this. It is why we are calling for betting on racing to be taxed at a different and lower rate to all other forms of betting.

“Thousands of jobs and livelihoods in towns and rural areas across the country are supported by the financial contributions of the betting industry through Levy, media rights and sponsorship.

“If the Chancellor delivers this tax bombshell at the Autumn Budget, not only will jobs be lost but the future of Britain’s second-largest spectator sport will be in jeopardy.

“This is why it is vital that the Government carefully considers the argument made by all British racing’s stakeholders and works alongside us to protect a cherished national institution.

“We are also urging fans of the sport to write to their MP to ask them to put pressure on the Chancellor to Axe The Racing Tax and our campaign will be reaching wider audiences in the months leading up to the Budget.”

