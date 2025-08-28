Nevada rep. Dina Titus to add FAIR BET Act to defense bill

Dina Titus, the Nevada representative, has stated that the Fair Accounting for Income Realized from Betting Earnings Taxation Act (FAIR BET Act) will be added as an amendment to the upcoming 2026 defense bill.

Known officially as the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the bill is an annual piece of legislation that sets the budgetary limits for defense spending.

What is the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)?

The bill was introduced on July 15, 2025, and traditionally follows a path that requires approval from both the House and Senate before the President signs the agreed-upon terms into law.

Defense bills, such as the NDAA, cover all spending of the Department of Defense, including “military construction and defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for the current fiscal year, and for other purposes,” says the official submission of the bill.

Titus determined on the FAIR BET Act

Rep. Titus took to social media to address the NDAA and spoke candidly about installing the FAIR BET Act into the proposed legislation.

The fight to restore the 100% gambling loss tax deduction continues. I’ve introduced the #FAIRBETAct as an amendment to the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). I strongly encourage the Republicans to make this amendment in order when it goes before the House Rules… — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) August 27, 2025

“The fight to restore the 100% gambling loss tax deduction continues,” posted Titus. “I strongly encourage the Republicans to make this amendment in order when it goes before the House Rules Committee upon our return to Congress next month.”

As we reported, Rep. Tutus has been seeking to implement the FAIR BET Act as a “common sense fix,” in her words, to the creation of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), which was sworn into law on Independence Day, July 4.

Titus has been vocal about the societal impact that the Big Beautiful Bill has on her constituents and Nevada as a state that heavily relies on tourists visiting to gamble and enjoy entertainment venues.

Changes introduced in the OBBBA would mean that gamblers would face a 90% reduction in taxation on gambling earnings, compared to the current 100%.

This would mean a gambler who wins $100,000 and then loses $100,000 would be required to pay $10,000 in taxes.

“There’s still a bias against gaming. And we found it and thought, ‘Well, this is not good for people who enjoy coming to Las Vegas to gamble.’ We’re not talking about only professional poker players,” said Titus.

Titus also poked fun at prediction markets earlier this year when she had seen the odds on the FAIR Bet Act passing.

Her tongue-in-cheek riposte on social media, saying, “You know the FAIR BET Act has made it when two prediction markets I am trying to shut down are offering odds on its passage.”

You know the FAIR BET Act has made it when two prediction markets I am trying to shut down are offering odds on its passage. pic.twitter.com/Z5KkkcdChY — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) July 21, 2025

It remains to be seen whether Rep. Titus’s inclusion of the FAIR BET Act in the NDAA will be successful, but she is relentless in her defense of the state of Nevada and the tourism and gambling lifelines the state relies on.

