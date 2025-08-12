Home Nevada experts warn federal tax change could harm gambling industry

Nevada experts warn federal tax change could harm gambling industry

Nevada experts warn federal tax change could harm gambling industry. Congresswoman Dina Titus speaks at a podium during a town hall on the FAIR BET Act at Las Vegas City Hall, with a panel of four experts seated beside her, including Adam Robinson, Becky Harris, Russell Fox, and Virginia Valentine. A large "City of Las Vegas" backdrop and a projected presentation slide are visible behind them.

A minor tax change buried in a sweeping federal bill could have outsized consequences for the gambling industry in Nevada, according to experts and lawmakers who spoke at a town hall meeting Monday (August 11).

The so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill” included a provision capping the deduction of gambling losses at 90% of winnings. Previously, gamblers could deduct 100% of losses, meaning someone who won and then lost the same amount would owe no federal taxes.

Rep. Dina Titus, a Democrat from Nevada who opposed the bill, said the change affects far more than professional poker players. “It’s a very simple change, but it’s had a great deal of impact. Not only on players, but on the industry, on some types of tourism, on revenue,” she said at the event in Las Vegas City Hall.

Titus noted that under the new rule, a gambler who wins $100,000 and then loses $100,000 would still owe $10,000 in taxes, despite having no profit. Calling this a tax on “phantom money,” she added, “I didn’t think that was fair.”

The congresswoman has introduced the FAIR BET Act, short for Fair Accounting for Income Realized from Betting Earnings Taxation Act, which would restore the full deduction. She said the bill has bipartisan support, including from Texas Republican Rep. Troy Nehls, even though he backed the larger package.

Federal estimates suggest the new limit could raise $1.1 billion over nine years. Titus questioned that projection, warning that it could drive gamblers toward offshore sites or illegal markets. “If you make people pay taxes on fake money, they’re not going to deduct it or report it, or even gamble,” she said.

Nevada gambling tax change could make ‘unregulated market grow’

Adam Robinson of the American Bettors’ Voice told attendees the policy could erode trust in regulated sports betting. “You could win $100,000, lose $100,000, and because of this provision, looks like you made $100 on your tax return, and you’re gonna get taxed on that,” he said.

“We’ll lose players, we’ll lose jobs, and most importantly, we’ll lose trust. The regulated market will shrink, the unregulated market will grow.”

Becky Harris, former state senator and chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, argued the deduction should be treated like other financial losses. “I think the ability to deduct your gambling losses is no different than the ability to deduct your stock losses,” she said.

Harris warned that targeting the gambling industry while leaving other sectors untouched is “bad policy” and urged federal officials to consult state lawmakers.

Tax specialist Russell Fox predicted that casinos would feel the effects over time. Quoting economist Alan Greenspan, he said, “Whatever you tax, you get less of.”

Titus expressed optimism about reversing the change before it takes effect for next year’s taxes. “We have a little time, but we don’t want to drag around, we want to get it done,” she said, adding that she hopes to attach her bill’s language to must-pass legislation before the end of the year.

Featured image: Dina Titus via X

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

A stack of red and black casino chips in a casino environment
South Korean Police bust wealthy casino extortion ring
Jacob Woodward
UFC Octagon ring, with two athletes inside.
UFC signs massive seven-year media rights deal with Paramount
Sophie Atkinson
Bally’s Q2 2025 growth fuels bold ‘Bally’s 2.0’ transformation. Red Bally's logo on top of background of dollars.
Bally’s Q2 2025 growth fuels bold ‘Bally’s 2.0’ transformation
Suswati Basu
White background with FanDuel TV written in blue and the company logo which looks like a shield just above it in the center. Jockey Joe Talamo announced as new FanDuel TV racing analyst
Jockey Joe Talamo announced as new FanDuel TV racing analyst
Sophie Atkinson
Crowd of people stood in the forefront of the image, in the background can see a black curtain and a man stood at a podium in front of it. They are celebrating the opening of a new casino.
PENN Entertainment has grand opening of $185M Hollywood Casino Joliet
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A stack of red and black casino chips in a casino environment
Gambling

South Korean Police bust wealthy casino extortion ring
Jacob Woodward30 minutes

Police in South Korea have busted a casino extortion ring targeting wealthy individuals. The Gyeonggi Southern Police Agency reported that the criminals were using various methods to bribe and mislead...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.