Controversial streamer N3on partners with Iggy Azalea on crypto casino

Mikyle Rafiq, better known as YouTuber and streamer N3on, has partnered with musician Iggy Azalea to become the co-owner of an online casino venture, Motherland. It’s a Web3, crypto casino built on Azalea’s own token, Mother. As of writing, 1 Mother token is equal to $0.0084.

The announcement came while the two were streaming together. A running piece of content that Rafiq has been posting to his social media channels is trying to date Azalea. In the announcement clip, she “friendzones” him and states they’re business partners. This comes after an apparent staged incident last month when police raided a stream with the pair.

Rafiq is a fairly popular streamer, using the Stake-backed platform, Kick, to do “IRL” streams. These are “In Real Life” broadcasts that rely on their unscripted, raw nature to drum up drama and views. He has been active since 2019, when he first gained notoriety for faking his own death online, which carried through to 2024.

His other activities online haven’t been savory, outside of the fake deaths. He was banned from a UFC event for wanting to confront Donald Trump and had to apologize after threatening a young fan. Now, he’s joined with Azalea to become co-owner of a crypto casino.

Speaking in the press release, Rafiq said: “Joining Iggy as a co-owner of MOTHERLAND is more than just a business move; it’s about shaping the future of gaming culture.

“I’ve always believed the worlds of streaming, crypto, and entertainment were destined to collide, and MOTHERLAND is proof of that.

“Together, we’re building a casino that’s not only fun, but one that actually reflects the community and energy of the culture we live in.”

Azalea added: “N3on’s partnership marks an incredible next chapter for MOTHERLAND. His influence and connection to the gaming community perfectly complement the bold, entertainment-first vision that has fueled this brand since day one.”

What happened to Iggy Azalea’s music career?

Iggy Azalea has transitioned from being a full-time musician to a more entrepreneurial type of individual in recent years. She had set up an OnlyFans, a subscription website for adult content, but shut it down after making money to invest in the crypto scheme.

Outside of the Web3 tech, she has also launched Unreal Mobile, a cell phone service provider that piggybacks off of AT&T.

Motherland itself has, from a glance, been well reviewed by those in the industry. However, at the time of writing, ReadWrite couldn’t view the Motherland casino website, even with a VPN from other countries.

