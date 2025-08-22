Drake’s Kick account disappears after fight with platform CEO

Drake will reportedly no longer stream on Kick, according to fellow streamer Adin Ross, after a social media spat with the Kick CEO.

Drake recently hit out at Kick CEO and Stake co-founder Ed Craven in the comments of a livestream on the platform, calling him a ‘goof’ and claiming that he’d been ‘dissing’ fans of the rapper. He also asserted that Kick was blocking Drake from ‘pushing affiliate’ to his fans and audience.

“We built this s***, and they treat us like s*** still. I was never allowed to push affiliate,” he wrote.

By ‘affiliate’, we can only infer that this relates to earning money through directing people to the gambling platform Stake, where Drake would presumably receive a cut from sign-ups and bets placed.

The future of Drake and Kick

Now, his personal Kick account has now disappeared. What’s more, fellow streamer Adin Ross, who has streamed with Drake in the past, said on a livestream that Drake would not be doing any more streams.

“Bro, I’m not doing any more streams,” said Drake, according to Ross, as told in a recent livestream on Kick. “Unless it’s for Brand Risk [Ross’ company] or some s*** like that, I’m doing any more of those streams. I’m good.”

Ross seemed to find the news disappointing and frustrating, sighing and running his hands through his hair on the stream.

“Now I’m over hear panicking,” he added. Later, Ross would be told in the stream comments that Drake had deleted his Kick account.

After investigating for himself and finding it to be true, Ross seemed dejected on the stream, saying: “GG, bro. What now?”

GG here refers to gaming slang for ‘good game’, often used sarcastically to express frustration with someone else’s behaviour.

It’s unclear whether Drake has deleted his Kick channel himself, or whether it’s been deleted on Kick’s end, perhaps at the request of Craven. That’s not confirmed as yet, with Drake, Kick, and Craven all not commenting on the disappearance of the account publicly.

Readwrite has reached out to Kick for comment on the situation.

Featured image credit: Drake on Kick