Home Drake’s Kick account disappears after fight with platform CEO

Drake’s Kick account disappears after fight with platform CEO

Drake will reportedly no longer stream on Kick, according to fellow streamer Adin Ross, after a social media spat with the Kick CEO.

Drake recently hit out at Kick CEO and Stake co-founder Ed Craven in the comments of a livestream on the platform, calling him a ‘goof’ and claiming that he’d been ‘dissing’ fans of the rapper. He also asserted that Kick was blocking Drake from ‘pushing affiliate’ to his fans and audience.

“We built this s***, and they treat us like s*** still. I was never allowed to push affiliate,” he wrote.

By ‘affiliate’, we can only infer that this relates to earning money through directing people to the gambling platform Stake, where Drake would presumably receive a cut from sign-ups and bets placed.

The future of Drake and Kick

Now, his personal Kick account has now disappeared. What’s more, fellow streamer Adin Ross, who has streamed with Drake in the past, said on a livestream that Drake would not be doing any more streams.

“Bro, I’m not doing any more streams,” said Drake, according to Ross, as told in a recent livestream on Kick. “Unless it’s for Brand Risk [Ross’ company] or some s*** like that, I’m doing any more of those streams. I’m good.”

Ross seemed to find the news disappointing and frustrating, sighing and running his hands through his hair on the stream.

“Now I’m over hear panicking,” he added. Later, Ross would be told in the stream comments that Drake had deleted his Kick account.

After investigating for himself and finding it to be true, Ross seemed dejected on the stream, saying: “GG, bro. What now?”

GG here refers to gaming slang for ‘good game’, often used sarcastically to express frustration with someone else’s behaviour.

It’s unclear whether Drake has deleted his Kick channel himself, or whether it’s been deleted on Kick’s end, perhaps at the request of Craven. That’s not confirmed as yet, with Drake, Kick, and Craven all not commenting on the disappearance of the account publicly.

Readwrite has reached out to Kick for comment on the situation.

Featured image credit: Drake on Kick

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Prediction Pulse: Kalshi and Polymarket face competition from Prophet Arena, plus Jerome Powell’s speech
Suswati Basu
Atlético Nacional launches its own digital slot game in partnership with Betsson
Rachael Davies
Minnesota court dismisses lawsuit against tribal gaming executives
Rachael Davies
progressplay second fine
ProgressPlay faces second fine for AML and social responsibility failures
Rachael Davies
A hand over a neon lit keyboard in a dark room. Pakistan’s cybercrime agency lists illegal gambling and trading apps
Pakistan’s cybercrime agency lists illegal gambling and trading apps
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Betting

Prediction Pulse: Kalshi and Polymarket face competition from Prophet Arena, plus Jerome Powell’s speech
Suswati Basu57 minutes

Prediction markets had themselves another lively week. Kalshi rolled out shiny new NFL contracts even as lawyers kept filing lawsuits faster than you can say “parlay.” This time it was...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.