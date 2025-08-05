Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Police raid stream with Neon and Iggy Azalea over gambling claims, but authenticity still questioned

Police raid stream with Neon and Iggy Azalea over gambling claims, but authenticity still questioned

Police raid stream with Neon and Iggy Azalea over gambling claims, but authenticity still questioned. A police officer in tactical gear speaks to two individuals, including Iggy Azalea, inside a modern bar setting during a livestream raid. The scene appears tense, with bottles visible behind the bar and dramatic lighting overhead.

A livestream hosted by internet personality Rangesh “N3on” Mutama, better known as Neon, was suddenly cut short on Monday (August 4), after police stormed the set in what appears to have been a swatting incident. The stream, which was being broadcast on Kick, featured Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and captured the moment when officers entered mid-broadcast, causing confusion among those present.

It’s worth mentioning that Neon has a history of staging incidents for attention, which has led some viewers to question the authenticity of what happened. So far, police haven’t made any public statements about the situation, leaving a lot of unanswered questions.

However, clips that quickly spread online show several people being detained or possibly arrested for alleged illegal gambling taking place during the stream.

What is swatting?

Swatting involves someone falsely reporting a serious emergency, like a violent crime or hostage situation, to get law enforcement to respond aggressively.

It’s a growing issue for popular streamers, and in this case, the tip reportedly mentioned unlicensed gambling being shown live.

Who is Neon and why was Iggy Azalea there?

Neon, a 20-year-old streamer from the US, was running what fans describe as a “reality TV-style” livestream when the raid happened. He’s known for pushing boundaries and has a history of run-ins with the law, including an arrest in Dubai for filming without permission and a previous swatting incident back in October 2024 that led him to move out of his home after police were wrongly called about a domestic violence situation.

Azalea, who was a guest on the stream, was also seen visibly shocked in some of the clips taken during the police raid. There’s no indication she was involved in or even aware of any illegal activity. Azalea, who’s been getting into livestreaming and crypto deals lately, hasn’t been accused of anything.

Videos that quickly made the rounds online show a fast and intense police response. Whether the gambling claims are legitimate or just part of the swatting hoax is still up in the air. Some fans have even suggested the whole thing might’ve been staged, pointing to Neon’s track record of stirring up drama to boost his viewership.

Featured image: The Random Guy via X

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

White/neutral background with green square in the center which says 'Kalshi' written in the center of the square in black.
Kalshi changes trading hours to 24/7
Sophie Atkinson
Las Vegas Strip nightscape / All of the major Las Vegas Strip casinos are now unionized following a historic labor victory for workers, led by the Culinary Workers Union.
Las Vegas Strip casinos fully unionized after historic Culinary Workers Union victory
Graeme Hanna
Texas Lottery to pay winner of $83.5M jackpot after withholding prize for months. Logo of the Texas Lottery's "Lotto Texas with Extra!" game. The design features a maroon and yellow color scheme with confetti, a cowboy hat, and the words "TEXAS LOTTERY" at the top. The "Lotto Texas" text is bold and central, with "with Extra!" in a smaller highlighted box below.
Texas Lottery to pay winner of $83.5M jackpot after withholding prize for months
Graeme Hanna
A photograph capturing a close-up of the New Zealand flag rippling dramatically in a strong wind. The flag's dark blue field and four red stars are sharply defined against a cloudy sky. The silver fern emblem on the flag is subtly visible. The backdrop is a vibrant blue ocean under diffused sunlight, adding depth and movement to the scene.
Sporting leaders in New Zealand speak out against Online Casino Gambling Bill
Sophie Atkinson
Blank background, with National Indian Gaming Commission logo in the lower right hand corner, with 'NIGC News' written next to it.
National Indian Gaming Commission reports record figure of $43.9B in revenue in 2024
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

White/neutral background with green square in the center which says 'Kalshi' written in the center of the square in black.
Gambling

Kalshi changes trading hours to 24/7
Sophie Atkinson19 minutes

The prediction market company Kalshi is having a change-up, as it announces it’ll be moving to 24/7 trading starting on Thursday (August 7). The announcement was shared through the company’s...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.