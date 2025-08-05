Police raid stream with Neon and Iggy Azalea over gambling claims, but authenticity still questioned

A livestream hosted by internet personality Rangesh “N3on” Mutama, better known as Neon, was suddenly cut short on Monday (August 4), after police stormed the set in what appears to have been a swatting incident. The stream, which was being broadcast on Kick, featured Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and captured the moment when officers entered mid-broadcast, causing confusion among those present.

It’s worth mentioning that Neon has a history of staging incidents for attention, which has led some viewers to question the authenticity of what happened. So far, police haven’t made any public statements about the situation, leaving a lot of unanswered questions.

Multiple people were arrested on Neon’s stream with Iggy Azalea after they were swatted over suspected illegal gambling 👀pic.twitter.com/GNz7GxXZhG — The Random Guy (@RandomTheGuy_) August 5, 2025

However, clips that quickly spread online show several people being detained or possibly arrested for alleged illegal gambling taking place during the stream.

What is swatting?

Swatting involves someone falsely reporting a serious emergency, like a violent crime or hostage situation, to get law enforcement to respond aggressively.

It’s a growing issue for popular streamers, and in this case, the tip reportedly mentioned unlicensed gambling being shown live.

Who is Neon and why was Iggy Azalea there?

Neon, a 20-year-old streamer from the US, was running what fans describe as a “reality TV-style” livestream when the raid happened. He’s known for pushing boundaries and has a history of run-ins with the law, including an arrest in Dubai for filming without permission and a previous swatting incident back in October 2024 that led him to move out of his home after police were wrongly called about a domestic violence situation.

Azalea, who was a guest on the stream, was also seen visibly shocked in some of the clips taken during the police raid. There’s no indication she was involved in or even aware of any illegal activity. Azalea, who’s been getting into livestreaming and crypto deals lately, hasn’t been accused of anything.

Videos that quickly made the rounds online show a fast and intense police response. Whether the gambling claims are legitimate or just part of the swatting hoax is still up in the air. Some fans have even suggested the whole thing might’ve been staged, pointing to Neon’s track record of stirring up drama to boost his viewership.

Featured image: The Random Guy via X