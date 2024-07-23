Languagesx
Condé Nast reportedly accuses AI startup Perplexity of plagiarism

Condé Nast reportedly accuses AI startup Perplexity of plagiarism

Perplexity AI
TL:DR

  • Condé Nast allegedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to AI company Perplexity over plagiarism concerns.
  • The letter demands Perplexity stop using content from Condé Nast's publications in search results.
  • This follows similar accusations from Forbes, accusing Perplexity of copyright infringement and theft.

The global mass media company Condé Nast has allegedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to AI company Perplexity following concerns around plagiarism.

The company owns numerous large magazines and publishers, including Vogue, Vanity Fair, Glamour, GQ, and more.

According to The Information, who say they obtained a copy of the letter, the cease-and-desist has demanded the AI startup stop using content from their publications in its search results.

Perplexity is a two-year-old company that is essentially an AI-enhanced search tool. It combines elements from the likes of ChatGPT and Google Search. The advanced chatbot can answer queries and integrate recent articles within its responses.

It does this by indexing the web daily so that it can return information about the latest news, sports scores, and other commonly searched topics. When delivering the information, it includes a list of references and provides footnotes.

Neither Condé Nast nor Perplexity have spoken publicly about the rumored letter.

AI chatbot Perplexity under fire from publishers

This move by Condé Nast follows Forbes which was also reported to have sent a letter to the CEO of the start-up in June accusing them of stealing text and images in a ‘willful infringement’ of their copyright rights.

Forbes’ editor and chief content officer, Randall Lane, charged Perplexity with committing “cynical theft,” accusing the company of creating “knockoff stories” that contain “eerily similar wording” and “entirely lifted fragments” from its articles.

The Executive Editor of Tech and Innovation at Forbes, John Paczkowski, even took to X (formerly Twitter) to say how the AI chatbot “rips off most of our reporting.”

The Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas then responded by saying the feature ‘Perplexity Pages’ has “rough edges” and is being improved on with more feedback.

​​

He writes how the tool has “from day one, had appropriate source attribution in the most prominent way, unlike other chatbots on the market like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot…”

Featured Image: Via Flickr

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

